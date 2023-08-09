The Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the fifth series of which was released earlier this year, lifted the lid on the high speed sport and has been praised by long-time fans, as well as being credited for creating a new wave of fandom. All we needed to hear was "I'm Daniel Ricciardo and I'm a car mechanic" in the first episode and we were hooked.

F1 drivers change each year, and sometimes team or driver changes take place mid-season. We all have our favourites - from the established winners like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to the newer contenders like Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries.

So, whether you're a big fan or you know someone who is, here's our selection of the best F1 gifts and merchandise. We've got everything from team shirts to the iconic Pirelli podium cap. Read on for more.

Got the need for speed? We've got the best F1 experience days for you to try.

Best Formula 1 gifts and merchandise at a glance

Best Formula 1 gifts and merchandise

F1 circuit keyring accessory

Motoreco/Etsy

While not many of us are driving F1 cars on a regular basis, adding an F1 circuit to you keyring might just make you feel like a skilled professional driver who should be in a sleek supercar. You can pick your favourite circuit to sit alongside your keys, and can also select a custom colour to make it stand out, from Monza in Ferrari red to Silverstone in Williams' blue.

These keyring accessories are made from repurposed recycled plastic.

Buy a F1 circuit keyring accessory from £3.95 at Etsy

Grand Prix socks (five pack)

M&S

An understated way to bring your love of F1 into your every day life, these grand prix embroidered socks from M&S are perfect for wearing to the office. This five-pack of navy blue socks is each embroidered with a different Formula 1 emblem, from the trophy to the chequered flag.

Buy Grand Prix socks (five pack) for £14 at M&S

Ferrari F1 Silverstone limited edition Trentodoc sparkling wine

Harvey Nichols

The 2023 Silverstone grand prix is now passed, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate the magic of that iconic track. Whether you're watching the next race or celebrating a life event, why not enjoy a glass of fizz? This bottle is a limited edition sparkling wine by Ferrari Trento has notes of citrus, ripe apple and toasted hazelnuts. It would definitely be a waste to spray this bottle in celebration.

Buy a Ferrari F1 Silverstone limited edition Trentodoc sparkling wine for £30 at Harvey Nichols

Pirelli podium cap

F1 Store

Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and now you could all be the owner of this Pirelli Podium Cap. Famously worn by the winners of every Grand Prix, this is the perfect present to give you that winning feeling.

Buy a Pirelli podium cap for £33 at F1 Store

Abercrombie & Fitch McLaren graphic tee

Abercrombie & Fitch

Any F1 fan can appreciate the performance put in by McLaren this season. Helmed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they seem to be one of the few teams standing up to Red Bull's dominance. So, you can show your support by sporting this McLaren T-shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. This top comes in both men's and women's sizes and there are several different designs for you to choose from.

Buy a men's McLaren graphic tee for £35 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy a women's McLaren graphic tee for £35 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Ocean Bottle X Red Bull Racing 500ml water bottle

Ocean Bottle

This would make a great gift for the Red Bull Racing fan in your life. This 500ml water bottle will allow your water to retain temperature for six hours and weighing in at just 230g is lightweight for when you're on the go. It is made from recycled stainless steel and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Buy a Ocean Bottle X Red Bull Racing 500ml water bottle for £40 at Ocean Bottle

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2023 team driver t-shirt

Mercedes/F1 Store

Looking like a seven-time F1 World Champion just got a whole lot easier. From F1 Store you can now buy the Mercedes team shirt, complete with the AMG and Petronas logos. The shirt is officially licensed by Mercedes and comes in sizes XS to 3XL.

Buy a Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2023 team driver t-shirt for £62 at F1 Store

Williams Racing chequered flag women's rugby top

Williams/Crew Clothing

Simple and stylish, this rugby top is perfect for any Williams fan. The shirt comes in navy and features the Williams logo as well as a subtle F1 cheque pattern, making it the perfect mix of sporty casual.

Buy a Williams Racing chequered flag women's rugby top for £65 at Crew Clothing

BWT Alpine F1 Team Pierre Gasly 2023 driver shirt

Alpine/ F1 Store

When it comes to F1, you just know there's always going to be a bit of drama, and no one knows F1 drama like Pierre Gasly. Since making his big time debut in 2017 at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Gasly has, more than once, had to fight for his spot on the race track. Now, you can channel his resilience in this Alpine F1 shirt, complete with logos and a gorgeous pink and blue geometric pattern.

Buy the BWT Alpine F1 Team Pierre Gasly 2023 driver shirt for £65 at F1 Store

Laser engraved Ayrton Senna beer glasses

GarageGlassDrinkware/Etsy

An excellent gift for the McLaren F1 fan in your life, these engraved glasses have details of the 1988 team, drivers and car. Senna, one of the most iconic drivers in the history of Formula 1, won the 1998 Drivers' Championship for the team, six years before his death while driving for the Williams F1 team in 1994.

The glasses are hand-engraved and are perfect for soft drinks or a pint of beer.

Buy a Laser engraved Ayrton Senna beer glasses for £88.56 at Etsy

Alpha Romeo full zip racing sweatshirt

Alfa Romeo/ F1 Store

This slick Alpha Romeo racing sweatshirt will keep you toasty when the F1 season heads into October and November. Plus, you can show support for your favourite team with the red and white logo written right across the chest.

Buy an Alpha Romeo full zip racing sweatshirt for £95 at F1 Store

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 2023 team gilet

Aston Martin/ F1 Store

The bright turquoise of Aston Martin makes a welcome change to all the reds and blacks of some of the other F1 teams. So, in this team gilet you'll be sure to stand out, and might even be mistaken for one of the pit crew.

Buy the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 2023 team gilet for £100 at F1 Store

LEGO McLaren Technic 42141 car

John Lewis

Lando Norris fans, this is one for you. This LEGO set contains 1432 pieces and features the V6 engine with moving pistons, steering and suspension. Once assembled, the car will look amazing on display measuring over 13cms high and 65cms long. The eye-catching McLaren colours of orange and blue will bring a pop of colour to any room.

Buy the LEGO McLaren Technic 42141 car for £127.49 at John Lewis

Scuderia Ferrari 2023 team half zip top

Ferrari / F1 Store

Even if you're not the biggest F1 fan, everyone can appreciate the beauty of the Cherry Red Ferrari. With this half zip top, you can wear this bright red and show your support for the team with the Ferrari logos and sponsorships spread across the chest.

Buy the Scuderia Ferrari 2023 team half zip top for £123 at F1 Store

Scuderia Alpha Tauri 2023 team sweat jacket

Alpha Tauri / F1 Store

Last but not least from the F1 teams is this Alpha Tauri jacket from F1 Store. Coming in navy with white logos and branding, this item will protect you from wind and other team's fans!

Buy the Scuderia Alpha Tauri 2023 team sweat jacket for £90 at F1 Store

Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Red Bull special edition Chronograph Quartz men's watch 43mm

Goldsmiths

We know this comes with a hefty price tag, but this special edition F1 Red Bull watch is the ultimate gift for the die hard F1 fans. This stainless steel watch has a blue sunray brushed dial and three chronographs: a permanent second indicator at 3 o’clock, an hour chronograph counter at 6 o’clock and a minute chronograph counter at 9 o’clock. Plus, there's a speed dial running along the edge, so you can re-experience the thrills of your favourite sport everyday.

Buy a Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Red Bull special edition Chronograph Quartz men's watch 43mm for £2,050 at Goldsmiths



