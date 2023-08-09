Best F1 merchandise to buy Formula One fans of Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and more
Whether you've been a long-time fan of Formula 1, or you're a more recent convert from a certain Netflix show, there's nothing quite like watching those cars speed round the track. Here's all the best merchandise with something for every fan no matter which team you support.
The lights are green and away they go! The world of Formula 1 is known for the glamour, the wealth and, of course, the high stakes. And it's never been more popular.
Formula 1 is one of the fastest sports in the world, where 20 specially designed cars hit speeds of 220mph while doing laps of a circuit. There are 10 teams, each with two cars each which travel to 20 different tracks each season, the most beloved of which include Monaco, Baku, Monza and Silverstone.
The Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the fifth series of which was released earlier this year, lifted the lid on the high speed sport and has been praised by long-time fans, as well as being credited for creating a new wave of fandom. All we needed to hear was "I'm Daniel Ricciardo and I'm a car mechanic" in the first episode and we were hooked.
F1 drivers change each year, and sometimes team or driver changes take place mid-season. We all have our favourites - from the established winners like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to the newer contenders like Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries.
So, whether you're a big fan or you know someone who is, here's our selection of the best F1 gifts and merchandise. We've got everything from team shirts to the iconic Pirelli podium cap. Read on for more.
Best Formula 1 gifts and merchandise at a glance
- F1 circuit key ring accessory from £3.95
- Grand Prix socks (five pack) for £14
- Ferrari F1 Silverstone limited edition Trentodoc sparkling wine for £30
- Pirelli podium cap for £33
- Abercrombie & Fitch McLaren graphic tee for £35
- Ocean Bottle X Red Bull Racing 500ml water bottle for £40
- Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2023 team driver t-shirt for £62
- Williams Racing chequered flag women's rugby top for £65
- BWT Alpine F1 Team Pierre Gasly 2023 driver shirt for £65
- Laser engraved Ayrton Senna beer glasses for £88.56
- Alpha Romeo full zip racing sweatshirt for £95
- Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 2023 team gilet for £100
- LEGO McLaren Technic 42141 car for £127.49
- Scuderia Ferrari 2023 team half zip top for £123
- Scuderia Alpha Tauri 2023 team sweat jacket for £90
- Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Red Bull special edition Chronograph Quartz men's watch 43mm for £2,050
Best Formula 1 gifts and merchandise
F1 circuit keyring accessory
While not many of us are driving F1 cars on a regular basis, adding an F1 circuit to you keyring might just make you feel like a skilled professional driver who should be in a sleek supercar. You can pick your favourite circuit to sit alongside your keys, and can also select a custom colour to make it stand out, from Monza in Ferrari red to Silverstone in Williams' blue.
These keyring accessories are made from repurposed recycled plastic.
Buy a F1 circuit keyring accessory from £3.95 at Etsy
Grand Prix socks (five pack)
An understated way to bring your love of F1 into your every day life, these grand prix embroidered socks from M&S are perfect for wearing to the office. This five-pack of navy blue socks is each embroidered with a different Formula 1 emblem, from the trophy to the chequered flag.
Buy Grand Prix socks (five pack) for £14 at M&S
Ferrari F1 Silverstone limited edition Trentodoc sparkling wine
The 2023 Silverstone grand prix is now passed, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate the magic of that iconic track. Whether you're watching the next race or celebrating a life event, why not enjoy a glass of fizz? This bottle is a limited edition sparkling wine by Ferrari Trento has notes of citrus, ripe apple and toasted hazelnuts. It would definitely be a waste to spray this bottle in celebration.
Buy a Ferrari F1 Silverstone limited edition Trentodoc sparkling wine for £30 at Harvey Nichols
Pirelli podium cap
Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and now you could all be the owner of this Pirelli Podium Cap. Famously worn by the winners of every Grand Prix, this is the perfect present to give you that winning feeling.
Buy a Pirelli podium cap for £33 at F1 Store
Abercrombie & Fitch McLaren graphic tee
Any F1 fan can appreciate the performance put in by McLaren this season. Helmed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they seem to be one of the few teams standing up to Red Bull's dominance. So, you can show your support by sporting this McLaren T-shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. This top comes in both men's and women's sizes and there are several different designs for you to choose from.
Buy a men's McLaren graphic tee for £35 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Buy a women's McLaren graphic tee for £35 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Ocean Bottle X Red Bull Racing 500ml water bottle
This would make a great gift for the Red Bull Racing fan in your life. This 500ml water bottle will allow your water to retain temperature for six hours and weighing in at just 230g is lightweight for when you're on the go. It is made from recycled stainless steel and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Buy a Ocean Bottle X Red Bull Racing 500ml water bottle for £40 at Ocean Bottle
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2023 team driver t-shirt
Looking like a seven-time F1 World Champion just got a whole lot easier. From F1 Store you can now buy the Mercedes team shirt, complete with the AMG and Petronas logos. The shirt is officially licensed by Mercedes and comes in sizes XS to 3XL.
Buy a Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2023 team driver t-shirt for £62 at F1 Store
Williams Racing chequered flag women's rugby top
Simple and stylish, this rugby top is perfect for any Williams fan. The shirt comes in navy and features the Williams logo as well as a subtle F1 cheque pattern, making it the perfect mix of sporty casual.
Buy a Williams Racing chequered flag women's rugby top for £65 at Crew Clothing
BWT Alpine F1 Team Pierre Gasly 2023 driver shirt
When it comes to F1, you just know there's always going to be a bit of drama, and no one knows F1 drama like Pierre Gasly. Since making his big time debut in 2017 at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Gasly has, more than once, had to fight for his spot on the race track. Now, you can channel his resilience in this Alpine F1 shirt, complete with logos and a gorgeous pink and blue geometric pattern.
Buy the BWT Alpine F1 Team Pierre Gasly 2023 driver shirt for £65 at F1 Store
Laser engraved Ayrton Senna beer glasses
An excellent gift for the McLaren F1 fan in your life, these engraved glasses have details of the 1988 team, drivers and car. Senna, one of the most iconic drivers in the history of Formula 1, won the 1998 Drivers' Championship for the team, six years before his death while driving for the Williams F1 team in 1994.
The glasses are hand-engraved and are perfect for soft drinks or a pint of beer.
Buy a Laser engraved Ayrton Senna beer glasses for £88.56 at Etsy
Alpha Romeo full zip racing sweatshirt
This slick Alpha Romeo racing sweatshirt will keep you toasty when the F1 season heads into October and November. Plus, you can show support for your favourite team with the red and white logo written right across the chest.
Buy an Alpha Romeo full zip racing sweatshirt for £95 at F1 Store
Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 2023 team gilet
The bright turquoise of Aston Martin makes a welcome change to all the reds and blacks of some of the other F1 teams. So, in this team gilet you'll be sure to stand out, and might even be mistaken for one of the pit crew.
Buy the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 2023 team gilet for £100 at F1 Store
LEGO McLaren Technic 42141 car
Lando Norris fans, this is one for you. This LEGO set contains 1432 pieces and features the V6 engine with moving pistons, steering and suspension. Once assembled, the car will look amazing on display measuring over 13cms high and 65cms long. The eye-catching McLaren colours of orange and blue will bring a pop of colour to any room.
Buy the LEGO McLaren Technic 42141 car for £127.49 at John Lewis
Scuderia Ferrari 2023 team half zip top
Even if you're not the biggest F1 fan, everyone can appreciate the beauty of the Cherry Red Ferrari. With this half zip top, you can wear this bright red and show your support for the team with the Ferrari logos and sponsorships spread across the chest.
Buy the Scuderia Ferrari 2023 team half zip top for £123 at F1 Store
Scuderia Alpha Tauri 2023 team sweat jacket
Last but not least from the F1 teams is this Alpha Tauri jacket from F1 Store. Coming in navy with white logos and branding, this item will protect you from wind and other team's fans!
Buy the Scuderia Alpha Tauri 2023 team sweat jacket for £90 at F1 Store
Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Red Bull special edition Chronograph Quartz men's watch 43mm
We know this comes with a hefty price tag, but this special edition F1 Red Bull watch is the ultimate gift for the die hard F1 fans. This stainless steel watch has a blue sunray brushed dial and three chronographs: a permanent second indicator at 3 o’clock, an hour chronograph counter at 6 o’clock and a minute chronograph counter at 9 o’clock. Plus, there's a speed dial running along the edge, so you can re-experience the thrills of your favourite sport everyday.
Buy a Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Red Bull special edition Chronograph Quartz men's watch 43mm for £2,050 at Goldsmiths
And, if you want to catch up on this season of F1, take a look at the best Sky Sports offers to find out how to watch it.