Whether you’re watching in a garden, on the sofa, or from the Centre Court itself, those two weeks in July are a magical time.

What would the British summer be without Wimbledon? Bright sunshine, fierce sport, strawberries, and cream – it’s an unbeatable formula that never fails to put a smile on our faces.

At this year’s tournament, reigning champion Novak Djokovic will be seeking his eighth Wimbledon title and carrying on down the path to a calendar Grand Slam. But he’ll face competition from Carlos Alcaraz, who won the US Open last year and currently sits above him at world number one.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina will want to defend her title from last year, but is likely to see a grisly battle against Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Plus, let’s not forget, the likes of Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie will be stepping onto the court to represent the UK. It’s going to be a tough contest, but one we simply cannot wait for.

So, to get you bouncing off the walls in anticipation, we’ve put together this guide of the top Wimbledon gifts to buy this summer. From official pieces of merchandise like the Championship towel and Ralph Lauren Polo Bear, to knickknacks that any tennis fan will love, we’ve got you covered.

Plus, we’ve included a number of food and drink options so you can turn any teeny tennis gathering into a full-blown Wimbledon party. These include a delightful range of shortbread biscuits, Wimbledon gin, and a Fortnum & Mason picnic hamper.

So, grab your tennis whites, Pimm’s, and a bottle of sun cream, and get ready to make a racket as Wimbledon returns for 2023. Here are the best gifts and merchandise on sale now.

If you missed out on the ballot for Wimbledon this year, don't worry, there's still a chance to get a seat at the court. Find out how to get Wimbledon tickets in 2023 or how to get Eastbourne International tickets.

Best Wimbledon merchandise at a glance:

Best Wimbledon merchandise and tennis gifts to buy in 2023

Wimbledon 2023 Championship towel

Christy

This Christy towel is a Wimbledon staple, coming out every year in the classic purple and green stripes with the tennis logo front and centre. Plus, if you fancy this year’s Wimbledon with a splash of Barbie-core, the towel also comes in bright pink.

Buy Wimbledon 2023 Championship towel for £39 from Christy

Wimbledon Garden Gin

Master of Malt

Fancy a tipple to go with your tennis? This year’s tournament will match perfectly with the floral taste of Wimbledon Garden gin. Complete with Juniper, gorse and heather from Wimbledon Common, as well as hints of liquorice and lemon, the flavours in this gin blend as well as Venus Williams and Jamie Murray on the court!

More like this

Buy Wimbledon Garden Gin for £35.44 at Master of Malt

Anyone for Tennis biscuits and tin

Biscuiteers

Treat yourself this Wimbledon by tucking into a box of scrumptious shortbread brought to you by Biscuiteers. Containing nine beautifully decorated biscuits, including strawberries, rackets, and a Flag umbrella, what could be more British than this gorgeous tennis tin?

Buy Anyone for Tennis biscuits and tin for £38 at Biscuiteers

Ralph Lauren Wimbledon embroidered sweatshirt

Ralph Lauren

You’ll be ready to strut out onto the centre court yourself when you put on this Ralph Lauren sweatshirt. Available in all sizes and featuring the embroidered Wimbledon logo, this jumper will keep the tennis fans happy all year round.

Buy Wimbledon embroidered sweatshirt for £179 at Ralph Lauren

Wimbledon tennis backpack

Amazon

Whether you’re an ace tennis player or not, this adjustable backpack is perfect for showing your Wimbledon spirit. It has a ton of pockets and compartments, including a racket section that can be folded over into a regular pocket, so you can use it for everything from sport to school.

Buy Wimbledon tennis backpack for £92.86 at Amazon

Adult tennis racket

Decathlon

If Wimbledon has inspired you to get on the court yourself, head over to Decathlon, where they’ve got dozens of rackets to choose from. If you’re more of a Kyrgios type, we would recommend starting out with the cheaper £9.99 racket while you get those outbursts under control. But, if you fancy yourself the next Federer, they’ve got plenty more available with prices going up to £199.99.

Buy Adult tennis racket from £9.99 at Decathlon

Wimbledon 2023 tea towel

This is Nessie/Not on the High Street

Celebrate this year’s tournament with bees, berries, and balls (tennis balls that is). You’ll find all three on this lovely Wimbledon Championships tea towel.

Buy Wimbledon 2023 tea towel for £15.75 at Not on the High Street

Wimbledon dog harness

Hello Beenie/Not on the High Street

What could be more a-pup-priate than a Wimbledon themed dog harness? Your dog will be feeling ever so pawsh once they’re wearing this fur-bulous outfit.

Buy Wimbledon dog harness for £25 at Not on the High Street

Keep Calm and Volley On mug

KostansCupsandMugs / Etsy

A mug to rally your spirits perhaps? This cup is perfect for tennis fans who just want to relax with a cup of tea in front of the telly.

Buy Keep Calm and Volley On mug for £9.95 at Etsy

Tennis’s Strangest Matches

Harper Collins/Waterstones

Tennis’s Strangest Matches is a book by Peter Seddon that tells “extraordinary but true stories from over five centuries of tennis”. Featuring everything from a match between a vicar and a convicted murderer, to a match played on the wings of an airborne plane, this book looks deeply into the history of the sport and unearths its best and most bizarre moments.

Buy Tennis’s Strangest Matches for £7.99 at Waterstones

Wimbledon 2023 face cloth pack

Christy

Can we se-deuce you to buy this pack of official Wimbledon 2023 wash cloths? Like the official towel, these cotton face cloths come in either purple and green or fuchsia and rose.

Buy Wimbledon 2023 face cloth pack for £12 at Christy

Andy Murray signed photo

Andy Murray at the 2023 Australian Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

For the die-hard tennis fans, you can celebrate the career of Olympic Gold medallist and two-time Wimbledon Champion, Andy Murray. At Firma Stella, they have a huge collection of signed memorabilia, from shirts and rackets to this photo frame, all devoted to one of Britain’s best.

Buy Andy Murray signed photo from £199.99 at Firma Stella

English fruits flavour tea

Whittard

This English fruits tea can be served hot or cold and would go perfectly with the strawberries and sunshine of Wimbledon. Take a sip from Whittards’ newest flavour and enjoy a light and fruity brew.

Buy English fruits flavour tea from £10 at Whittard

Wimbledon Polo Bear Jersey T-Shirt

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s polo bear is back, and this year he’s sporting a much more relaxed look. For Wimbledon 2023, the iconic bear is relaxing in his cricket whites with a cold glass of strawberry lemonade, but don’t worry he’s still got his tennis rackets at the ready.

Buy Wimbledon Polo Bear Jersey T-Shirt for £125 at Ralph Lauren

Mini tennis racket and ball keychain

Amazon

Keep your inner tennis fan entertained with this mini racket and ball keychain. For just £3.99, this is a great summer present or stocking filler if you’re thinking ahead.

Buy Mini tennis racket and ball keychain for £3.99 at Amazon

Fortnum & Mason Cream Tea Picnic hamper

Fortnum & Mason

Last but definitely not least, you can turn your Wimbledon week into a first-class experience with this Fortnum & Mason Cream Tea picnic hamper. Featuring Clotted Cream Digestive Biscuits, a Giant Almond Brownie, freshly baked Mini Scones and strawberry preserve, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more decadent hamper. Plus, there’s Fortnum’s own Afternoon Blend Tea and a bottle of Brut Reserve Champagne N.V.

Buy Cream Tea Picnic hamper for £100 at Fortnum & Mason

