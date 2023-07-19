This July, 32 nations will compete on the international stage from grounds across Australia and New Zealand. Over 64 matches, the teams will be vying to take home the ultimate prize and will be looking to unseat four-time champions, the USA, who won the trophy last in 2019.

For England, the win has so far evaded them, coming as runners-up in both 2015 and 2019. But following their recent success, and considering manager Sarina Wiegman’s incredible winning streak, this year’s squad are in with their best chance yet.

So, it’s time to kick your support up a notch. To get you in the chanting mood, we’ve put together this list of the best Women’s World Cup merchandise. From official squad kits to novelty Lioness tote bags, we’ve got a striking number of world-class gifts to get you ready for this year’s tournament. Plus, we’ve got a few food options to make sure you don’t turn up at any watch parties empty-handed.

More like this

Whether you’re a king of keepy-uppies or a dunce at dribbling, you’ll love this roundup of the best football gifts and World Cup merchandise – queue the whistle.

Best Women’s World Cup kits and merchandise at a glance:

England Women's Nike Home Stadium Shirt

England FA Store

The official home kit for this year's World Cup was unveiled by Nike last month. The simple design comes in white with a blue collar, as well as the traditional three lions logo, and is available at the England FA Store for just under £80.

These shirts are also able to be personalised with your name or, for an extra £15, you can get a shirt with the name and number of your favourite Lioness.

Buy England Women's Nike Home Stadium Shirt for £79.95 at England Store

England Women's Nike Away Stadium Shirt

England FA kit

At World Cups, teams require an away kit as the matches will still have home and away teams which is decided by a coin toss. Plus, there's sometimes a colour clash with other nations. This year's England away kit is sky blue and has the same personalisation options as the home kit.

Buy England Women's Nike Away Stadium Shirt for £79.95 at England Store

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Official Guide

Welbeck Publishing Group/Waterstones

No football fan should be without the official guide to the 2023 World Cup. Featuring a detailed guide to the 10 stadiums, team-by-team profiles and a list of star players to watch, this book is the perfect piece of memorabilia. It also has stats and records from the previous women's World Cups and a chart where you can fill in the countries and their progress.

Buy FIFA Women's World Cup Official Guide for £12.99 at Waterstones

England Women's Nike Academy Pro Pre-Match Top, kids

England FA Store

Want to warm up like a Lioness? Then why not buy the squad's World Cup warm-up kit with its distinct geometric rose design. In bright blue and pink, this kid-size shirt will have your little one feeling unbeatable, and will help you spot them in a crowd – win win!

Buy England Women's Pre-Match Kids Top for £54.95 at England Store

FIFA/JD Sports

Forget bend it like Beckham, with this ball you can learn to bend it like Beth Mead. Available at JD Sports, this replica of the World Cup training ball will help turn your ordinary passes into Chloe Kelly goals – just make sure you don't celebrate like her afterwards!

Buy Adidas Women's World Cup Training Football for £23 at JD Sports

Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023 A3 Wallchart

Wallcharts360/Etsy

Track the progress of the competition with this detailed A3 wall chart from Etsy. On one side you'll find the full schedule of the group stage matches, on the other, you'll find a way to track all the scores in a brilliant Oceania-themed design. Plus, once the groups are over you can continue to fill in the progress of the 16 round, the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Buy Women’s FIFA World Cup A3 Wallchart from £3.99 at Etsy

England Women's Nike Strike Pant

England FA Store

When you're not on the pitch, you'll need to keep yourself warm with a pair of training pants (especially considering the "summer" we're having). Also created by Nike, the England team will be striding out in these as they get ready to take on the 31 other teams, and you could be just like them.

Buy England Women's Nike Strike Pant for £64.95 at England Store

FIFA World Cup 2023 Squad kits

FIFA/Sports Direct

If it's other World Cup kits you're after, Sports Direct has the whole lot on sale now, from Nigeria to the Netherlands. With both home and away kits available, you can show your support for your country by grabbing one of these beautiful designs. Our personal favourite is the Portugal away top, but you might prefer something simpler.

Buy FIFA World Cup 2023 Squad kits from £14 at Sports Direct

Biscuiteers

Put your bad mood on the bench with this box of football-themes biscuits made by the Biscuiteers. Containing a mini pitch, a football, a boot and set of red and yellow cards, you'll be ready to eat your way through any match.

Buy Biscuiteers Football Fan selection for £25 at Biscuiteers

Amazon

Imagine how good you’ll look when you pitch up at a watch party wearing this? The official shirt for this year's tournament comes in Barbie pink with the vibrant World Cup logo front and centre; the perfect gift to commemorate the competition.

Buy Official Women's Football World Cup top from £18.32 at Amazon

Lionesses World Cup Tote Bag

Perfect Personalised Gifts/ Not on the Highstreet

Want to flaunt your support publicly? Then snap up this awesome tote bag from Not on the Highstreet. Featuring three lionesses wearing crowns, this bag is the best way of showing off your love for the team.

Buy Lionesses World Cup Tote Bag for £19.99 at Not on the Highstreet

Me and My Sport/ Not on the Highstreet

Time to indulge in front of the TV with this bucket of chocolate footballs! Each tin has around 50 milk chocolates and, best of all, you can personalise the label with your name, your team or your favourite player.

Buy Bucket of Chocolate Footballs for £12.80 at Not on the Highstreet

Three Lions It’s Coming Home Mug

I Want One of Those

If you're not worried about tempting fate then you'll love this Three Lions mug, featuring the old favourite "It's Coming Home" slogan. Perfect for this year's tournament, you can enjoy a cuppa and show your support all in one go.

Buy Three Lions It’s Coming Home Mug for £7.99 at I Want One of Those

Advertisement

Football lovers, we've got good news for you, you can still buy Euro 2024 Qualifiers tickets and you can check out the best UK stadium tours to see where your favourite team plays. Plus, if you're looking for a different sport, we've got England Rugby Summer Series tickets.