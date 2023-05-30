With Euro 2024 now just a year away, it’s time for Gareth Southgate’s squad to lace up those boots once again and earn their place in the international competition. To do so they’ll need to secure a top two spot in the European Qualifiers taking place this year.

Well that’s all folks! The Premier League and Play-Off finals took place last weekend, effectively ending the domestic football season in one fell swoop. Now it’s just the FA Cup and European finals to go before a sad, football-less summer… but wait, what’s that on the horizon? It can only be the sweet sight of the European Qualifiers.

Across this summer and autumn, England will face four teams over eight games for the chance to play at Euro 2024. So far, they’ve faced Italy and Ukraine and come out on top both times, but there are still six matches to go and a lot riding on the squad.

Of course, none of us will have forgotten the last Euro tournament. When, mid-pandemic, our hopes lived and died in that last round of fateful penalties. But, a chance for revenge is here once again, as long as we make it through this first set of qualifiers.

So, how exactly do these qualifying rounds work? And how can you watch England play live? We can tell you that and more with this guide to getting tickets to the European Qualifiers 2024.

How do the Euro 2024 Qualifiers work?

The Euro 2024 Qualifiers see a total of 53 teams get placed in 10 groups and compete from March 2023 to March 2024. Every team must play each other at home and away, and at the end the top two teams in each group will get an automatic place in next year’s competition. After that, one spot will go to the host country – Germany – and the final three will be determined by a play-off.

This year, England have been placed in Group C with Italy, North Macedonia, Ukraine and Malta. After two games they sit at the top of the table, having beat Italy 2-1 in Naples and Ukraine 2-0 at home. But there are still six matches to go and everything could change.

When and where are the Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

There are still three home matches in store for England and three away matches, lasting from Friday, 16th June to Monday, 20th November. The team have already taken on Italy and Ukraine once and come out of both matches with a win. Here’s what’s in store for them for the rest of the tournament:

Malta v England |16th June 2023 – Ta' Qali National Stadium, Malta

England v North Macedonia | 19th June 2023 – Old Trafford, Manchester

Ukraine v England | 9th September 2023 – tbc

England v Italy | 17th October 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

England v Malta | 17th November 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

North Macedonia v England | 20th November 2023 – Phillip II Arena, North Macedonia

How to get Euro 2024 Qualifier tickets

The general sale tickets for England v North Macedonia has already come and gone via the Wembley Stadium website. Meanwhile the sale for England v Italy and England v Malta, is not yet open.

But, you can still get tickets for all three via the resale site, LiveFootballTickets.com. We know that resale sites aren’t for everyone, and normally we wouldn’t advise them, but this site in particular has a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot and will get you a guaranteed spot in the stand. Although you will have to spend a bit more to get them.

How much do Euro 2024 Qualifiers tickets cost?

It’s no secret that resale football tickets usually come with a hefty price tag. But at the moment this doesn’t seem to be the case. At the time of writing, LiveFootballTickets is offering England v North Macedonia tickets starting at £63, England v Malta tickets for £85, and England v Italy tickets for £96 – so you might want to slide on over to the site while prices are low.

When and where is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will run from Friday 14th June 2024 to Sunday 14th July 2024. The host country for next year’s tournament is Germany, meaning matches will take place across Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more, with the final in Berlin.

If England qualify, they’ll join the 23 other teams and be placed into a group of four for the first round. Then it’s down to the last-16s, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, before (hopefully) the final, so let’s pray that next year’s squad can live up to the example set by the Lionesses in 2022.

When will Euro 2024 tickets go on sale?

Euro 2024 tickets will go on sale on 3rd October 2023 via the UEFA website and you can be sure the RadioTimes.com team will be there to cover it, so stay tuned.

