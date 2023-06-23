England head into the month-long tournament as one of the favourites after winning last summer's European Championship.

After months of anticipation, the Women's World Cup is finally here, as 32 teams head Down Under in a bid to be crowned the best team on the planet.

The Lionesses, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, are not at full strength, however, as head coach Sarina Wiegman is unable to call upon Euros top goalscorer Beth Mead, captain Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby.

The USA are the defending champions after beating the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, and the Stars and Stripes are bidding to become the first country in history to win the tournament three times on the bounce.

The Women's World Cup TV schedule will be split between broadcasters BBC and ITV in the UK, with every game to be shown live on free-to-air TV. But just when will the match kick off and where can fans watch it?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Women's World Cup 2023 on TV

Every game will be shown live across BBC and ITV for free.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones meaning you never have to miss a moment.

Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the tournament.

Women's World Cup 2023 TV schedule

All UK times.

Group Stage

Thursday 20th July

New Zealand v Norway (8am) BBC

Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am) ITV

Friday 21st July

Nigeria v Canada (3am) BBC

Philippines v Switzerland (6am) ITV

Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am) BBC

Saturday 22nd July

USA v Vietnam (2am) BBC

Zambia v Japan (8am) BBC

England v Haiti (10:30am) ITV

Denmark v China (1pm) BBC

Sunday 23rd July

Sweden v South Africa (6am) BBC

Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am) BBC

France v Jamaica (11am) ITV

Monday 24th July

Italy v Argentina (7am) ITV

Germany v Morocco (9:30am) ITV

Brazil v Panama (12pm) ITV

Tuesday 25th July

Colombia v South Korea (3am) BBC

New Zealand v Philippines (6:30am) ITV

Switzerland v Norway (9am) ITV

Wednesday 26th July

Japan v Costa Rica (6am) ITV

Spain v Zambia (8:30am) BBC

Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm) ITV

Thursday 27th July

USA v Netherlands (2am) BBC

Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am) ITV

Australia v Nigeria (11am) BBC

Friday 28th July

Argentina v South Africa (1am) ITV

England v Denmark (9:30am) BBC

China v Haiti (12pm) ITV

Saturday 29th July

Sweden v Italy (8:30am) BBC

France v Brazil (11am) BBC

Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm) ITV

Sunday 30th July

South Korea v Morocco (5:30am) BBC

Norway v Philippines (8am) BBC

Switzerland v New Zealand (8am) BBC

Germany v Colombia (10:30am) ITV

Monday 31st July

Costa Rica v Zambia (8am) ITV

Japan v Spain (8am) ITV

Canada v Australia (11am) BBC

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am) BBC

Tuesday 1st August

Portugal v USA (8am) ITV

Vietnam v Netherlands (8am) ITV

China v England (12pm) ITV

Haiti v Denmark (12pm) ITV

Wednesday 2nd August

Argentina v Sweden (8am) BBC

South Africa v Italy (8am) BBC

Jamaica v Brazil (11am) ITV

Panama v France (11am) ITV

Thursday 3rd August

Morocco v Colombia (11am) BBC

South Korea v Germany (11am) BBC

Knockout TV schedule to be confirmed in due course.

