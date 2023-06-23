Women's World Cup 2023 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Women's World Cup 2023 TV schedule including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
After months of anticipation, the Women's World Cup is finally here, as 32 teams head Down Under in a bid to be crowned the best team on the planet.
England head into the month-long tournament as one of the favourites after winning last summer's European Championship.
The Lionesses, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, are not at full strength, however, as head coach Sarina Wiegman is unable to call upon Euros top goalscorer Beth Mead, captain Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby.
The USA are the defending champions after beating the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, and the Stars and Stripes are bidding to become the first country in history to win the tournament three times on the bounce.
The Women's World Cup TV schedule will be split between broadcasters BBC and ITV in the UK, with every game to be shown live on free-to-air TV. But just when will the match kick off and where can fans watch it?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
Women's World Cup 2023 on TV
Every game will be shown live across BBC and ITV for free.
Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.
You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones meaning you never have to miss a moment.
Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the tournament.
Women's World Cup 2023 TV schedule
All UK times.
Group Stage
Thursday 20th July
New Zealand v Norway (8am) BBC
Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am) ITV
Friday 21st July
Nigeria v Canada (3am) BBC
Philippines v Switzerland (6am) ITV
Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am) BBC
Saturday 22nd July
USA v Vietnam (2am) BBC
Zambia v Japan (8am) BBC
England v Haiti (10:30am) ITV
Denmark v China (1pm) BBC
Sunday 23rd July
Sweden v South Africa (6am) BBC
Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am) BBC
France v Jamaica (11am) ITV
Monday 24th July
Italy v Argentina (7am) ITV
Germany v Morocco (9:30am) ITV
Brazil v Panama (12pm) ITV
Tuesday 25th July
Colombia v South Korea (3am) BBC
New Zealand v Philippines (6:30am) ITV
Switzerland v Norway (9am) ITV
Wednesday 26th July
Japan v Costa Rica (6am) ITV
Spain v Zambia (8:30am) BBC
Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm) ITV
Thursday 27th July
USA v Netherlands (2am) BBC
Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am) ITV
Australia v Nigeria (11am) BBC
Friday 28th July
Argentina v South Africa (1am) ITV
England v Denmark (9:30am) BBC
China v Haiti (12pm) ITV
Saturday 29th July
Sweden v Italy (8:30am) BBC
France v Brazil (11am) BBC
Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm) ITV
Sunday 30th July
South Korea v Morocco (5:30am) BBC
Norway v Philippines (8am) BBC
Switzerland v New Zealand (8am) BBC
Germany v Colombia (10:30am) ITV
Monday 31st July
Costa Rica v Zambia (8am) ITV
Japan v Spain (8am) ITV
Canada v Australia (11am) BBC
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am) BBC
Tuesday 1st August
Portugal v USA (8am) ITV
Vietnam v Netherlands (8am) ITV
China v England (12pm) ITV
Haiti v Denmark (12pm) ITV
Wednesday 2nd August
Argentina v Sweden (8am) BBC
South Africa v Italy (8am) BBC
Jamaica v Brazil (11am) ITV
Panama v France (11am) ITV
Thursday 3rd August
Morocco v Colombia (11am) BBC
South Korea v Germany (11am) BBC
Knockout TV schedule to be confirmed in due course.
