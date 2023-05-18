This year’s Six Nations saw Steve Borthwick’s England squad finish in a disappointing fourth place, meaning the team will be looking to reset and reassert themselves at the World Cup this September – but before then, they’ll have the perfect opportunity to get in some practice and tackle their issues with the Summer Series.

With the club rugby season almost over and the 2023 World Cup well on its way, the pressure is once again starting to build on international teams.

Taking place at Twickenham, the Principality, Murrayfield and more, the Summer Series will see British and other international teams meet each other on the pitch this August for a round of friendly matches.

England will have four matches as part of the series facing off with Ireland, Fiji and twice against age-old rivals Wales from 5th to 26th August. The fixtures will consist of two away matches and two home matches at Twickenham Stadium.

The series will also feature home and away games for Scotland, Wales and Ireland, as well as matches between international powerhouses like the Spring Boks and the All Blacks.

Tickets for the Summer Series are on sale now and let us tell you it’s a real treat to see these teams in action, especially when the weather is good! Still not convinced? Allow us to outline some of the reasons you should go to with this guide to how to get tickets to the Rugby Summer Series.

What is the Rugby Summer Series?

The Summer Series is a set of international matches that essentially get used as warm-ups for the Rugby World Cup. The fixtures see major international teams compete in a run of friendlies across the UK in preparation for the big competition in September.

The Series allows coaches to test out potential strategies and player positions, while young gun players get the chance to test themselves on an international level and essentially audition for the World Cup squad.

For fans, it’s a different experience to the usually drizzly rugby season, but still carries the same number of tense moments, last-gasp scores and world-class tries.

Rugby Summer Series 2023: when and where is England playing?

The Summer Series usually sees international teams playing two to four matches each across the month of August. The fixtures tend to match teams by their ranking and will typically have a mixture of new and old rivalries playing against each other.

Here are the matches in store for England this year:

How to get tickets to the Rugby Summer Series 2023

The tickets to England’s summer matches are scattered across different ticketing sites: Their home matches at Twickenham (against Wales and Fiji) can be found on the official England page eticketing.

Meanwhile, their away games in Dublin and Cardiff can be bought on Ticketmaster, where you’ll also find some of the other upcoming summer matches, like the All Blacks v Spring Boks.

Plus, if you’ve decided to try out Twickenham’s famous hospitality, head on over to Keith Prowse where you’ll find packages for all the major matches going on at the stadium this year.

Rugby Summer Series 2023: how much do tickets cost?

Tickets prices for Twickenham have skyrocketed in recent years, but happily, the Summer Series doesn’t seem to have followed that trend.

For the England v Fiji match, prices start as low as £10, while the England v Wales match has seats available from £25 each. Considering the Six Nations match between the two was over double that this year, the summer friendlies might be your best bet for seeing a major international match that doesn’t break the bank.

This is, of course, a very different story in hospitality, which has prices starting from £249 and going all the way up to £599. But with these packages, you can expect the full luxury treatment, with complimentary drinks, scrum-tious food and even a chance to meet your rugby heroes.

Rugby World Cup 2023: are there still tickets available?

As you’re here to look at some of the international warm-up matches, you might also be interested to know that tickets for this year’s Rugby World Cup are still available.

Taking place across France, with games in Paris, Lille, Bordeaux and more, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will run from 8th September to 28th October.

The general sale went live back in September 2022, meaning all of the standard tickets are now sold out. However, you can find a surplus of resale tickets at LiveRugbyTickets.com.

It’s worth noting that at RadioTimes.com, we tend to avoid resale sites and wouldn’t normally advise using them, but this particular page has a high rating on Trust Pilot (4.4) and has tickets available for almost every World Cup match, including the final.

Beware though that resale sites can be very expensive, with prices for this competition ranging from £80 to £1,325. As we get nearer the tournament, we’ll be sure to update you on prices and availability.

