What channel is Rangers v Alashkert Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will need to dust themselves off after falling at the first Champions League hurdle in 2021/22 as they prepare for another Europa League campaign.

The Gers qualified for the peak of European club football for the first time since 2012 but history repeated itself as Swedish unit Malmo defeated Rangers in the qualifying round, just as they did nine years ago.

Steven Gerrard now faces the test of regrouping his squad to go again in the Europa League. They reached the Round of 16 last season against the odds and will feel as though they blew their chance of progressing further against Slavia Prague.

Rangers’ Europa League campaign this season begins with a qualifying clash against Armenian Premier League champions Alashkert.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Alashkert on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Alashkert on TV?

Rangers v Alashkert will take place on Thursday 19th August 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Alashkert will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Alashkert on?

Unfortunately this game has not been selected for live broadcast on TV but further rounds of the competition will be shown on BT Sport.

How to live stream Rangers v Alashkert online

Currently, the only way to watch the game live without being in the stands at Ibrox is to stream it via RangersTV for a one-off fee of £9.99.

Coverage of the game also comes with a free pass to watch a friendly clash between Rangers Women and Manchester United.

Rangers v Alashkert team news

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

Alashkert predicted XI: TBC

Rangers v Alashkert odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Alashkert

Gerrard won’t demand a perfect display or elegant performance, he will simply want the job done early doors.

Don’t expect Rangers to dominate from the first minute to the last, but their relative quality should shine through over the course of 90 minutes to secure a solid if unspectacular victory.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-0 Alashkert (9/2 at bet365)

