What channel is Arsenal v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s a turbulent time for clubs in the capital as Arsenal gear up for their first game in a packed-out Emirates Stadium since March 2020.

The European Super League hopefuls were brought low and defeated comfortably by Premier League new boys Brentford in the first game of the new season.

Mikel Arteta is coming under increasing scrutiny for his role in Arsenal’s revival – or lack of – and he will demand a big performance against a London club on the up.

Champions League and Super Cup winners Chelsea are becoming increasingly recognised as bona fide Premier League title contenders in 2021/22 and will be determined to prove their credentials with a convincing win here.

Romelu Lukaku will hope to make the squad for this one as he gears up for his second Chelsea debut following a £100million move from Inter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea on TV?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 22nd August 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, plus West Ham v Leicester at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal predicted XI: TBC

Chelsea predicted XI: TBC

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Chelsea

The most damning part of Arsenal’s defeat to Brentford is that nobody was particularly surprised by it – nobody was shocked.

The Gunners – who had started to pride themselves on defensive stability – conceded a second goal that would’ve made Sunday League stalwarts blush.

The atmosphere could quickly turn toxic on Sunday if Chelsea find the net early on. Arteta is running out of time to prove he can turn Arsenal into a team capable of competing with the likes of Chelsea once again.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

