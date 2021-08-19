What channel is West Ham v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham started the new Premier League season in fine fettle and will hope to build momentum when they take on Leicester at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have undergone quite a transformation over the COVID period after David Moyes steered them from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls behind closed doors.

The West Ham project will now be unveiled to the passionate fanbase and Moyes will hope his players can continue to produce with a full stadium behind them.

Leicester won’t make it easy for the Hammers’ stars to make a good impression though, as they harbour hopes of cracking the top four once again.

The Foxes remarkable achievements last season (they finished third, ahead of Liverpool) feel somewhat overlooked but Brendan Rodgers won’t mind. He will continue to quietly establish Leicester among the elite to the delight of their fans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Leicester on TV?

West Ham v Leicester will take place on Monday 23rd August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Leicester team news

West Ham predicted XI: TBC

Leicester predicted XI: TBC

West Ham v Leicester odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Leicester

Neither side goes into this one with total defensive stability. West Ham were initially rocked by Newcastle’s ‘gloves off’ approach while Leicester are dealing with losing Jonny Evans to injury.

Both teams will try to hit each other on the break. Michail Antonio and Jamie Vardy both notched for their respective clubs during their first appearances of the season.

This will be an eye-catching game for the neutrals between two well-coached teams on the up. Neither side will be particularly afraid of losing this one but will recognise the importance of building up those early points. This could be a great watch.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leicester (12/1 at bet365)

