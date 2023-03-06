Isheev posted a picture of a suitcase with a Ramsay Street sign in it on Monday (6th March), along with the note: "When the mothership calls you home..."

It seems it's all go on the Neighbours reboot at Amazon Freevee , with script producer Shane Isheev, who worked on the soap in its previous iteration, confirming his involvement in the new episodes.

Isheev, who moved to the UK to work as a story editor on Hollyoaks following the original series's conclusion, also confirmed the news of his return with Digital Spy, saying: "When the resurrection of Neighbours was announced, I was instantly hit with FOMO."

He continued: "I'm beyond grateful to be invited back and I can't wait to see what Jason Herbison, Andrew Thompson and Sarah Mayberry already have in store for the return. Sadly, this means my time in Chester is coming to an end. I've absolutely loved having the opportunity to create stories that only Hollyoaks could tell and believe me, there are some incredible things in the works."

It was revealed last week that Tim Kano, Georgie Stone, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Annie Jones would all be reprising their roles as series regulars in the new iteration of Neighbours, while returns for Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher and Ryan Moloney had already been confirmed.

Moloney recently told The Sunday Post that the series may pick up "a couple of years" after the finale was set, but admitted he didn't know for certain.

He added: "I don't even know who is coming back apart from Alan, Jackie, Stefan and myself. I suppose the exciting thing is while we're doing the tour, I expect scripts to begin landing in our inboxes, so it'll be, 'Guess what I read today? I can't tell you!'"

The tour Moloney refers to is the Neighbours: Farewell Tour, which is currently travelling across the UK.

One of the show's former stars Guy Pearce, who returned for the finale last year, previously joked that Amazon coming in to "save the day" made the cameo-filled episode look like "a rather expensive exercise".

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

