The latest announcement revealed that, as seen above, Tim Kano, Georgie Stone, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Annie Jones will be series regulars in the next chapter of the long-running soap opera.

More returning cast members have been confirmed for the upcoming Neighbours revival , which is heading to Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee later this year.

Kano debuted as charming businessman Leo Tanaka in 2016, while Stone made history as the show's first-ever transgender character Mackenzie Hargreaves, who was introduced as a high school student in 2019.

Jones has a long history with Neighbours, joining as Jane Harris in 1986 when the show was still relatively new, with one of her early storylines being a flirtation with Mike Young (played by Guy Pearce, who would go on to Hollywood success).

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She initially exited the show in 1989, but returned several times in the years that followed before regaining permanent cast status in the summer of 2020, when a key focus became Jane's relationship with her estranged daughter.

The character received a romantic happy ending when reunited with Guy Pearce's Mike in the 2022 finale, so how will the revival continue that?

Meanwhile, Elmaloglou first appeared in the role of Terese Willis in 2013, who was last seen repairing her marriage to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) after a messy relationship with his son, Leo.

Ian Smith as Harold Bishop in Neighbours. Fremantle/Amazon Freevee

Amazon also announced that Neighbours veterans Ian Smith and Melissa Bell as well as fan favourite April Rose Pengilly would have guest roles in the revival as Harold Bishop, Lucy Robinson and Chloe Brennan respectively.

More like this

Previously, Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne were confirmed to be returning.

The new series is being handled by executive producer Jason Herbison, who has been with the show since 2013, with producer Andrew Thompson also returning to help ensure a smooth transition to the soap's new home.

Freevee has already added a number of iconic earlier episodes to prepare fans for the exciting return, which follows its shock cancellation and the emotional finale in the summer of 2022.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.