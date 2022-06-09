Neighbours: The Farewell Tour to bring Ramsay Street to the UK

The tour will take place across the UK in March 2023, with eight events featuring members of the show's cast taking a look back at its history, giving fans a chance to reminisce over their favourite Ramsay Street moments from the last three and a half decades.

Neighbours fans may still be bereft at the thought of the show ending this August , but it's now been announced that they will get a proper chance to say goodbye to the popular soap next year at Neighbours: The Farewell Tour.

The cast will be sharing never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough, while a Q&A will give fans a chance to ask their own burning questions.

Tickets will go on general sale at all venues on 17th June with a pre-sale on 15th June. You can find more details here.

One of the tour's events will be in place of the postponed Neighbours: Live in Conversation, a sold-out show originally booked for London's Adelphi Theatre in 2020 to celebrate the show's 35th anniversary.

The show was delayed due to the pandemic, but ticket-holders for that event will now get to enjoy it at the London Palladium, with the further seven events planned at venues throughout the UK.

Dean Elliott, producer at Maple Tree Entertainment said: "When Neighbours: Live in Conversation sold out within 24 hours, we knew that the love for the show could see it tour the UK, and there is no better time to take to the road than to mark the end and to honour its rich and lengthy history.

"We were very sad when COVID-19 restrictions meant that the original show couldn’t take place, but now we’ll be hosting an even bigger event, rescheduling the Adelphi show to the iconic London Palladium and adding in an extra seven dates throughout the UK. We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve."

The long-running soap is set to end on 1st August this year after 37 years on the air, but not without some guest appearances for the emotional farewell.

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm.

