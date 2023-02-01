The iconic series ended in July 2022 after 37 years , but in surprise news last November, Amazon Freevee announced that it had saved it, thereby continuing the drama of Erinsborough's finest.

While it's been a rollercoaster of a time for beloved Australian soap Neighbours , 2023 is the year for all-new episodes and we couldn't be more excited.

While the new episodes are hotly anticipated (and landing sometime this year), it seems as though Amazon Freevee is making sure we're well-equipped for the new release.

Announced today (Wednesday 1st February), the platform is releasing a selection of celebrated former Neighbours episodes, which will launch on Thursday 23rd February.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The release will include all episodes from the 2012 season, which features the show’s memorable first kiss between Chris and Aidan, Toadie’s heartwarming proposal to Sonya, and Lucas and Vanessa’s dramatic wedding day.

As if the news couldn't get any better, Amazon Freevee is also releasing a selection of the most legendary episodes of Neighbours.

Of course, the hit soap has been home to some very famous faces, so prepare for a trip down memory lane as we get to see stars like Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan once more.

Other iconic episodes that will be released also feature the likes of Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

After the initial drop, a library season of Neighbours will launch on the service every month until the show’s highly-anticipated return later this year. Talk about a wonderful time to catch up, right?

Also kicking off from Tuesday 28th February, the streaming service will launch a variety of free ad-supported Neighbours streaming channels. These will include channels like “Neighbours – Looking Back” and “Best of Neighbours”.

More like this

The long-running soap – which provided us with episodes every weekday – followed the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

The emotional 2022 finale was watched by millions of adoring fans, and upon the announcement of Amazon Freevee giving it a new lease of life, viewers and stars shared in the emotional reaction.

As for news of the revitalised upcoming season of Neighbours, fans will be pleased to learn that production is set to commence early this year with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

As of now, Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne are all set to reprise their leading roles.

Read more Neighbours news:

The new series of Neighbours will launch on Amazon Freevee later in 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.