The Australian actor-singer reprised his role as Scott Robinson opposite pop icon Kylie Minogue as his on-screen love interest Charlene Robinson for the soap's emotional finale earlier this year.

Jason Donovan has shared his reaction to the news that Neighbours is being revived.

Now, the show has been confirmed to be returning in 2023 thanks to Amazon Freevee.

On Thursday (17th November 2022), Jason took to Twitter to reveal his reaction to the good news for Neighbours fans.

Donovan tweeted: "Neighbours has helped shine a light on Australian culture, provided endless opportunities for our industry and kept fans entertained for decades!

"Thrilled to hear that @neighbours will return to our screens 2023 @AmazonFreevee".

In the replies to Donovan's tweet, fans shared their appreciation for the show's comeback and also called on Donovan to put in another guest appearance as Scott.

One fan replied: "Well can you return a bit more, please! Just the odd episode, here and there, when your life allows. Can just go and visit Paul. We’d love to see it."

Another commented: "Hope you get to do a few more cameos soon Jason"

"This is fab news Jason," wrote another fan, "the FINALE in July was truly incredible with yourself guy & kylie a beautiful end. So glad you came back for the end."

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue returned to Neighbours earlier this year Channel 5

Finally, another Neighbours viewer concluded: "@kylieminogue, yourself and definitely Guy Pearce helped with this for sure!".

The show will be available to watch on Amazon Freevee along with thousands of old episodes before it returns in the second half of 2023 with new episodes.

So far, only four cast members have been confirmed to be returning in the form of Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy, Alan Fletcher as Dr Karl Kennedy, and Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.

It is unknown who else will return but it has become clear that other cast members found out when the rest of us did.

