We can presume that Bernie tells Phil all about Keanu's role in the staged kidnapping of Sharon's son Albie, because Phil then arrives at the ceremony, telling Sharon of Keanu's guilt before the couple have a chance to say "I do".

Sharon and the congregation reel at this bombshell, but how will she deal with Keanu's sick actions? Later, Keanu and Phil are in shock after a revelation from Sharon - but has she confessed the truth about Albie's paternity?

Clair Norris as Bernie Taylor and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) make a quick exit from the church, along with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish), who are both keen to distance themselves from estranged husbands Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

The four women are joined by Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as they gather at The Vic.

Steve McFadden as a shocked Phil Mitchell stands among the Mitchell family shocked in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, we know all too well that one male character is set to meet a fatal end, but will it be Phil or Keanu after the Christmas nuptials are derailed?

Keanu has to pay one way or another for his vile behaviour, for which he hasn't shown nearly enough remorse. But you'll just have to wait to find out if he pays the ultimate price, or if another character meets their maker.

EastEnders will air its hour-long Christmas special at 9.45pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

