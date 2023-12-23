EastEnders spoilers: Phil to expose Keanu's crimes at Sharon's Christmas wedding
Uh oh!
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will expose Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) shocking kidnap secret at his wedding to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in EastEnders this Christmas Day.
Keanu's lies have forced his mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) out of Walford, and his sister Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) begs him to make things right so Karen can come home. Keanu responds by uninviting Bernie to his wedding, so in revenge, Bernie demands to speak to Phil.
We can presume that Bernie tells Phil all about Keanu's role in the staged kidnapping of Sharon's son Albie, because Phil then arrives at the ceremony, telling Sharon of Keanu's guilt before the couple have a chance to say "I do".
Sharon and the congregation reel at this bombshell, but how will she deal with Keanu's sick actions? Later, Keanu and Phil are in shock after a revelation from Sharon - but has she confessed the truth about Albie's paternity?
Sharon and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) make a quick exit from the church, along with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish), who are both keen to distance themselves from estranged husbands Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
The four women are joined by Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as they gather at The Vic.
Of course, we know all too well that one male character is set to meet a fatal end, but will it be Phil or Keanu after the Christmas nuptials are derailed?
Keanu has to pay one way or another for his vile behaviour, for which he hasn't shown nearly enough remorse. But you'll just have to wait to find out if he pays the ultimate price, or if another character meets their maker.
EastEnders will air its hour-long Christmas special at 9.45pm on BBC One.
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
