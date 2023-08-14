Elsewhere, as Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) spirals, her on/off lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is by her side, while stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) manipulates the situation.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) offers surprising support to Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), and Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) renewed happiness is blighted by the arrival of her ex-partner Anton.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 21st - 24th August 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Anna Knight leaves mum Cindy a message - which Ian Beale deletes!

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With some encouragement from Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), Anna finally tells dad George (Colin Salmon), sister Gina (Francesca Henry) and George's partner, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), that she's now got her mum's phone number.

George snaps, revealing he's had 'Rose's' number for years and it's clear she doesn't want to be found.

But later, Elaine tells George and Gina that it's natural for Anna to want to talk to her mum, which prompts the pair to give Anna their blessing to make contact. Anna then calls her mum and leaves a message, explaining she's in Walford and misses her every day.

With no response arriving, Anna sends her a scathing text and heads to see Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) for a heart-to-heart, with the pair putting their previous awkwardness behind them. Meanwhile, in France, the text from Anna on Cindy's phone is intercepted by her son Peter, who interrogates dad Ian (Adam Woodyatt).

Ian reveals that Peter has two half-sisters, before deleting Anna's messages and pleading with Peter not to tell Cindy! Peter agrees, but he then shocks Ian by announcing that he's booked on the Eurostar to return to Walford so he can meet his sisters. Peter arrives at The Queen Vic just as Anna and Gina are closing the pub for the night...

2. Peter Beale returns to Walford on a mission

Thomas Law as Peter Beale shakes hands with Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Having called Peter himself after learning that his grandmother Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) is selling the family chippy, Bobby wakes the next morning to find Peter sleeping on the sofa. Peter later vows to help Bobby make the chippy a success to force Kathy, who is still on her honeymoon, not to sell up.

But instead, Peter heads to The Vic to spy on his new sisters. The situation goes from bad to worse when Peter's uncle, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), arrives and gives him a mouthful, and Gina reveals that Bobby is smitten with Anna.

Peter attempts to stop the budding relationship between his siblings, but the following morning he wakes full of regret.

Cindy calls her son, and she can sense that something is wrong, but Peter covers. Bobby orders Peter to leave, while back in France, Cindy tells Ian that she's going to Walford to collect Peter.

Knowing that George and the girls are living there, Ian persuades Cindy not to go and insists that he'll make Peter come home. Will Ian be able to stop Cindy from unwittingly finding her daughters and her ex?

3. Stalker Theo Hawthorne meddles as Suki Panesar supports destructive Eve Unwin

William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, and Bryony Afferson as Caz in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A concerned Suki finds Eve sleeping rough on a bench after getting drunk all night. After a heart-to-heart about her sister's death, Eve and Suki go to the police station to share new information on the case, but Eve is left infuriated when they're told that Caz (Bryony Afferson) has served her time, so the case is closed.

Eve heads to The Albert and drinks herself into oblivion, while Suki enlists Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) help to track down Eve, which drags her away from her coffee with Theo, leaving him furious. When Stacey hears the truth about Eve's sister's death, she panics when Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) explains that Eve has left the bar to meet Caz!

Eve is seen meeting Caz outside The Albert, but it's not long before Suki and Stacey find her. Stacey takes a shaken Caz back to her house to try and defuse the situation, but Caz is further spooked when Suki and Eve arrive.

Will Suki Kaur Panesar (Balviner Sopal, right) save her one true love Eve Unwin (Heather Peace, left)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alone with Caz, Theo meddles by encouraging her to go to the police, in the hope of getting Eve out of the picture permanently - but Suki overhears and interrupts. Caz makes her excuses to head to the bathroom, but Suki soon realises that she's left for the police station.

Meanwhile, unaware that Theo is dangerously obsessed with her, Stacey is spooked when she arrives home to find her bedroom trashed.

When Martin Fowler (James Bye) arrives home from Bulgaria, Stacey keeps quiet about the break-in, fearing his reaction. Eve is shocked when Theo arrives to tutor Lily (Lillia Turner), but it's clear Stacey wants him around after the incident.

Eve shares some cross words with Theo about his meddling behaviour with Caz, before Eve later plans to tell Martin about Stacey's stalker. Will anyone work out that Theo is involved? And where do the events of the week leave Eve - and, indeed, her relationship with soulmate Suki?

4. Phil Mitchell urges Alfie Moon to take his health seriously

EastEnders' Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell and Shane Richie as Alfie Moon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil invites Alfie for a kickabout with the boys, hoping to get him to open up about his worries. Alfie remains evasive about his upcoming MRI scan, but Phil reminds him that he must take his health seriously for his kids.

Phil adds that other children on the Square, like Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), don't have the privilege of having both parents, with Lexi having just lost her beloved mum Lola (Danielle Harold).

Later, Phil continues to pressure Alfie, and shares that he is going to get his prostate checked, as his father Eric died of prostate cancer. By the end of the week, Phil and Alfie head to the hospital for their respective tests, and Alfie thanks Phil for his support. But will Alfie be okay?

5. Yolande Trueman's ex, Anton, delivers an ultimatum

Patrick and Yolande's reunion is about to hit a bump. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After recently getting back together, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande are smitten. But it becomes clear that Yolande is hiding something when she keeps avoiding a call. In the café, Yolande's ex, Anton, arrives.

A fight with Patrick soon ensues, and back at the house, Anton insists that Yolande is leaving with him, telling her he is willing to forgive and forget and she has until tomorrow to come back and make amends.

Anton later pleads with Yolande to return to Birmingham, issuing her with an ultimatum. What will she do?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

For advice and support around Alfie's story, visit Prostate Cancer UK.

