On Monday, Keanu exposed Sharon's betrayal to a packed Queen Vic and on Tuesday we saw the pair argue back at their home as Sharon explained her actions.

Arguing that it was best for Peggy to be with her grandmother and legal guardian Lisa, her mother Louise Mitchell and her familiar life in Portugal, Sharon stood by her actions but was sorry for hurting Keanu and lying to him.

Sharon pleaded with Keanu to not give up on her and their family life with their son Albie.

Keany remained enraged, however, and was also angry with housemate Martin Fowler (James Bye) for aiding his former sister-in-law Lisa in escaping.

As Keanu left for some time to think, he sat with a depressed Martin outside Kathy's Cafe and the pair bonded over their relationship struggles.

In the end, Keanu returned home to see Sharon and she tried to remind him of their love and life with Albie, but Keanu showed fear that Sharon could take Albie from him should they split.

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

Sharon reiterated that whatever would happen, he would always be Albie's father and in his life.

"Whatever you want me to do, I will do it," pleaded a tearful Sharon.

"I'm sorry," responded a broken Keanu, "but I can't marry you."

Keanu then walked out on an emotional Sharon who was left standing alone bereft.

Will this be the end of Sheanu?

We do know that by Christmas, Sharon will be a bride getting married, but will she have reconciled with Keanu or found a new groom?

