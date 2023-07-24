Keanu had hoped to keep Lisa, who is Peggy's legal guardian, in the country in the hope that court action would prevent her from leaving and force her into an access arrangement for Peggy.

Having previously stolen Lisa and Peggy's passports in a bid to keep them grounded, Sharon (Letitia Dean) found them and agreed to keep them hidden.

However, a frank conversation with Lisa about the slim likelihood of Keanu winning access and also how she would refuse Keanu the chance to see Peggy if he fights her method of slowly introducing access saw Sharon change her mind.

With help from Lisa's former brother-in-law Martin Fowler (James Bye), Sharon secretly returned the passports to Lisa and she fled the Square, to Keanu's devastation.

On Monday, Keanu raged at Lisa's vanishing act and refusal to answer his calls and appealed to help from Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and her legal contacts - but learned that all hope was pinned on Lisa being in the country and he would need to appeal to her family.

Despite trying to appeal to his old love rival Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for help, Peggy's grandfather brutally rejected him.

Turning to his mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) for advice, she planted the idea that Lisa was helped by someone in the house.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts is confronted by Danny Walters as a raging Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Keanu, trusting Sharon entirely, turned on housemate Martin and he owned up to helping Lisa, causing Keanu to kick him out of the house.

Martin was happy to take the blame for Sharon, wanting her to stay silent about her involvement to keep her family with Keanu alive.

Yet, as Keanu raged at home, he noticed a missed call and a voicemail from Lisa that thanked Sharon for aiding her in her escape and also revealed she did not intend to give Keanu access after his behaviour.

In the Queen Vic, Keanu stormed in as Sharon discussed the situation with Martin before Keanu produced Sharon's phone and played the voicemail in front of the pub - to Sharon's horror.

On Tuesday night (24th July 2023), Sharon is left with some serious explaining to do as she is forced to defend her actions to an angry Keanu.

Danny Walters as a furious Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Will Keanu be willing to listen to Sharon's valid concerns about his past behaviour or will her lack of honesty prove too much for him to handle?

Fans will be aware that by Christmas Day, Sharon will be the bride at a wedding that ends in death and bloodshed, but it remains to be seen if Keanu will be the groom if they split before then.

Could this be the end of Sheanu?

