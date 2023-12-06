Jack failed to explain that Sam had been turned away by brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) due to being chased by drug dealers, and managed to soften Denise's attitude - until Sam walked in to help herself to breakfast!

Denise ranted to sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), who realised that Jack hadn't told Denise the details about Sam or her former step-son Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).

Meeting for lunch at Beale's Eels, Jack apologised, and the couple admitted they had missed each other.

But just as Jack was about to fill Denise in, co-owner Dean approached their table. Denise was stunned to see him, and quick to tell him that no one wanted him around.

Twisted Dean reminded Denise that she had once been on his side over Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) rape accusations, adding that Linda had only been believed because no one thought she would be unfaithful to Mick (Danny Dyer) - something they now know was untrue after Linda's affair with Max Branning (Jake Wood)!

This did nothing to convince Denise, who was not happy that Jack had taken her to eat at Dean's restaurant, while he he pointed out that they could hardly eat at Walford East either due to her dalliance with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

She left to visit Linda at The Vic, and while Linda told Denise that she was determined not to let Dean's presence rule her life, Jack told Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) about his troubles.

He was pleased that Stacey understood him, once more fuelling our suspicions that the pair will turn to each other for comfort.

In the Minute Mart, we were reminded of Denise's plan with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), which saw them try to take down Ravi for killing Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam).

Suki told Denise she was right to step back from that drama, before Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) arrived and let slip exactly why Sam was back in Walford.

Confronting Jack over his lies, Denise warned him that either Sam must leave, or she will. Will Jack throw Sam out to save his relationship?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

