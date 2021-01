EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

The 35th anniversary was almost a full year ago but the devastation caused by the tragic boat accident continues to torment certain characters on EastEnders.

This year, the action shows no sign of stopping as the residents of Albert Square come to terms with what happened that fateful night.

As revenge, devastation and heartbreak tears through Walford, we have everything you need to know about the comings, goings and returnees on EastEnders.

Read on for your essential guide to the EastEnders cast.

LEAVING

Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami)

After six years in Albert Square, Kush Kazemi will leave the show in what bosses are calling a “huge plot.”

An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed the news to : “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year. Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Davood joined the soap in Autumn 2014, and his character has been involved in many dramatic storylines.

And his character Kush will leave the show with a bang, with an insider adding: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.”

Max Branning (Jake Wood)

After 15 years in Walford, Max Branning is preparing to leave Albert Square for good. The news broke in September that actor Jake Wood had quit EastEnders to move onto other projects after taking part in some of the most earth-shattering storylines in recent memory.

An EastEnders insider confirmed the news to , revealing: “Sometimes in soapland, big characters have to leave. Bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned for Max but considering he has played a major part in the show for over 15 years they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly. Everyone will be sad to see Jake go as he is not only a great person to have on set but he’s also a fantastic actor.”

Wood added: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends. I’ll, of course, miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)

Thankfully, because we really do love to hate him, Ian is not saying goodbye to the square permanently, but he will be off-screen for a lengthy period of time. And do not expect Ian just to head off on an extended holiday in the back of a cab as the reason for his departure is set to include an “explosive twist”.

Viewers know that Ian currently has money worries and has once again made an enemy out of the also departing Max Branning who has made it clear he wants the money that Ian stole from him back. Not only that but the secret of his involvement in Denny’s demise has been on the verge of coming out for a while now- so look for both of these stories to come to a head and we would not be surprised if either, or both, played a huge part in why Ian says a temporary goodbye to Walford.

