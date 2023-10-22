Bobby will arrive on the cobbles this festive season and his entrance certainly takes Carla by surprise when he shows up looking for a place to stay having fallen out with his mum.

The character has been described as a "livewire" and "chip off the old block" who certainly can talk the talk and fancies himself as a womaniser.

Bobby soon makes life even more complicated for Carla and plans to stick around in Weatherfield.

Speaking about joining the cast of the longest-running British soap opera, Carroll said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be playing a part in the history of the cultural institution that is Coronation Street.

"I hope Bobby brings viewers a lot of laughs in the vein of some of the street’s classic comedy characters."

Alison King and Jack Carroll film on the set of Coronation Street. ITV

Actor Jack Carroll's success with his stand-up comedy routine on Britain's Got Talent led to him performing on Saturday Night at the London Palladium, Jason Manford’s Funny Old Week and Live At the Apollo.

In terms of his acting experience, Carroll has appeared in Ministry of Curious Stuff on CBBC, the sitcom Trollied, BBC daytime medical drama Doctors, and in 2019 he played the role of Pete in the film Eaten By Lion.

Meanwhile, the character of Bobby's villainous father Rob was last seen for a short stint in 2017 when the character escaped from prison but he was later captured.

Jack Carroll poses in a blue and white striped jumper as Bobby for Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

There are certainly set to be a few changes for Bobby's aunt Carla in the coming weeks and months, with her soulmate and husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoigne) set to leave the cobbles following his role in the death of serial killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce).

