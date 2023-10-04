Coronation Street's Alison King opens up on Chris Gascoyne exit
Gascoyne will leave the soap on a temporary break.
Fans of Coronation Street are gearing up for Super Soap Week which will see the crimes of Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce) finally exposed.
But while the details of how this will all come to light are being kept tightly under wraps, there's one thing for certain – lives will be on the line as Stephen's chickens come home to roost.
However, Alison King (Carla Connor) will be going through a turbulent time on the soap no matter what the outcome of Stephen's crimes as she prepares to say farewell to her on-screen partner, Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter Barlow.
It was announced earlier in the year that Gascoyne would be taking an extended break from the ITV soap, but the door would be very much open for his return.
Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, King opened up on Gascoyne's departure.
"I hate it when he leaves me," she said. "It's horrible but luckily I just hand him over to his normal wife, let her have him for a bit and then he comes back and he can have his on-screen wife for a bit.
"It never feels like we're far away from each other because we know each other so well now."
King added: "It's alright, it'll be alright. It'll all come out in the wash."
She was keen to add that Gascoyne will still be on screen "for ages yet", so we still have time with our beloved couple, Carla and Peter.
