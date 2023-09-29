A TV insider told The Sun: "Ram has already been filming his scenes in Weatherfield, though viewers won’t get to see them for some months."

They continued: "It’s a substantial role for him to have been cast in, though it will come as second nature [as] he’s a seasoned star of multiple dramas - including soaps."

Away from the cobbles, the actor has also appeared in Emmerdale, Doctors, Casualty, The Bill and Heartbeat and, in 2006, he portrayed Cedric Lucas in EastEnders.

More recently, the star featured on BBC One’s Death in Paradise in the role of Nelson Myers.

Meanwhile, younger viewers may recognise the actor from his stint on the BBC’s The Story of Tracy Beaker, in which he played 'Flying' Freddie Mercer.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Holder is set to play the father of Coronation Street's Ed Bailey.

It comes at the end of an era in the soap, as Wednesday night’s episode saw The Rovers closed and boarded up, leaving many fans in tears.

The pub, which has been at the centre of the Corrie community since the first episode in 1960, was closed for an extensive refurbishment earlier this week - but, in a shock move, all staff learned their contracts had been terminated with immediate effect.

