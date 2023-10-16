Sterling-Brown's character made her first appearance in 2022, something the actress says is "a great privilege".

At the time of the Bailey family joining the cobbles, producer Iain MacLeod said: "Manchester has a large proportion of Black residents so it did feel sort of overdue we did this and represented modern Manchester a bit more accurately."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This is something that Sterling-Brown wholeheartedly agrees with.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Channique Sterling-Brown said it is "a real special thing" to represent "a Black family dynamic", which isn't often shown in soaps.

"The Bailey's being the first Black family in the longest running drama in the world is so crazy. The family landed in 2019, so it's a crazy thing, but it's also like a real special thing because being able to represent family, a Black family dynamic, I think it's something we don't actually see that often on television, especially a northern Black family," the Corrie star explained.

Read more:

Sterling-Brown explained her enjoyment of acting alongside Ryan Russell, who plays her onscreen brother, especially when they are able to portray a "really funny, normal, sibling rivalry".

She told RadioTimes.com: "Just the little Caribbean perks are so normal for our families that I think people don't see.

"It's so exciting that we actually get to bring that to a show like Corrie that is a British institution today and represent Black family life as well. It's such a privilege. For me personally to be part of that, I absolutely love it."

Sterling-Brown feels as though Dee-Dee's experiences "aren't just centred around her Blackness", which is something she enjoys, but notes that her character is also "unapologetically Black".

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV

Describing her character in more detail, Sterling-Brown revealed to RadioTimes.com that Dee-Dee is "very bold, outspoken and a great friend" who is "authentically herself", which she believes is important to see play out onscreen.

Sterling-Brown continued to describe Dee-Dee as "the family's princess" but is also "absolutely formidable in the courtroom", which she hopes allows young women who look like her "to feel seen" and "enjoy" who her character really is.

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.