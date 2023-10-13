In between filming for the documentary, RadioTimes.com caught up with Adjoa Andoh, who offered some very important advice about working in the entertainment industry, something she has been doing for over 30 years.

She joked: "The first thing I would say is, 'Is there not something else you would rather do? This is a brutal industry. Is there anything else you really love?'"

Andoh acknowledged that there is more to the entertainment industry than just being an actor, and there are a multitude of ways people can work in the industry.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I would say, 'Do you want to be an actor? Do you want to tell stories? Do you want to be a camera man? Or woman? Do you want to be a lighting director? Do you want to be a gaffer? Do you want to do the electrics? Are you interested in sound?'," she said.

One phrase that particularly stood out was Andoh explaining that people must "follow their bliss". Whether it be through the careers listed above or not, the Bridgerton icon emphasised the importance of doing something "joyful".

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

She told RadioTimes.com: "We're on the planet for a short amount of time, and it should be all the joyful experiences we can do. Don't let anyone tell you you can't. The first person to reach the North Pole, Matthew Henson, [was a] black man.

"Pick the extraordinary people who are doing extraordinary things all over the world forever. And just because you don't know their stories, doesn't mean you don't have a right to put yourself in the places that are of interest to you."

The actor acknowledged that people will face "lots of knock backs" in the entertainment industry, but if it something they genuinely want to pursue, "hold your nerve and go for it".

Adjoa ended her advice with: "If you're going to be in any area of the industry, show up on time.

"Know your lines, know your craft. Be respectful to other people. Don't moan you know, but be clear about what needs doing and enjoy it."

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.