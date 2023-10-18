Coronation Street’s Stephen haunts victims as Tim suffers flashbacks and Michael’s sacked

Stephen was fatally knocked down by Peter Barlow’s (Chris Gascoyne) car, but not before he had brutally attacked Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and conned Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), all after murdering three people.

The spectre of Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) continued to linger in tonight’s Coronation Street (18th October), as those left behind suffered the consequences.

As the aftermath continued, Tim came home from the hospital following his miraculous escape. But every time he tried to sleep, he was plagued with horrific flashbacks of Stephen trying to kill him.

Tim had already urged mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) not to put her life on hold for him, and he lied to wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) that he was resting well.

ITV

He had a visit from pal Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), who had missed all the chaos as he was on holiday, and Tim then tried to get back to normal in his marriage.

Meanwhile, Michael, who was tricked into allowing Stephen access to the Underworld account, enabling the villain to steal £250,000, was also in for a very bad day.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As owner Carla Barlow (Alison King) prioritised a trip to Spain to try and keep hold of a client, it was left to Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) to sack Michael – despite the fact that Carla had neglected to tell Michael that she had deliberately frozen Stephen out of the accounts at the time!

Michael was also the brains behind the factory’s successful Nippersnapper range, which was later signed over to Carla. He was devastated, and his father Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) felt awful for him.

But when Michael had to ask for his investment money back, Ed quietly panicked, having relapsed in his gambling addiction.

Later, after a chat with brother Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), Ed handed Michael a wad of cash from his investment in their business. Michael reluctantly accepted, but remained downhearted as he worried about providing for young daughter Glory.

Back at Tim’s, he looked set for a sleepless night, reaching for the coffee in a bid to avoid more nightmares of his ordeal. Can Michael and Tim recover from their totally unjust setbacks?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.