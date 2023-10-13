In the present, Stephen hid out of the sight and made another run for it as the police continued their manhunt on the cobbles. DS Swain (Vicky Myers) bumped into Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) at the police station, and revealed that the missing Tim's wallet had been found near the canal.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) told Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) that she had taken Stephen's passport to stop him from fleeing.

Rita worried that this had put them in danger, so the pair ventured out. But when Jenny clocked that someone had broken into the boarded up Rovers Return pub, she couldn't help investigating.

Teens Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) and Mason (Luca Toolan) had been on the rob; but once alone, Jenny opened a bottle, only to be spooked when Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) walked into the pub, revealing she had seen Jenny in an upstairs window and feared for her safety.

When Jenny replied that she had never gone upstairs, they realised that Stephen was nearby.

Before the pair could escape, Stephen struck niece Sarah over the head, and raged at Jenny. Sarah slowly regained consciousness, while Jenny quizzed Stephen over murdering Leo (Joe Frost) and Teddy (Grant Burgin).

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV

Growing erratic as he demanded his passport back, Stephen confessed his crimes, adding that it was only Rufus (Steve Meo) that he had killed with his bare hands. When pushed for reasons by Jenny, Stephen claimed he didn't want mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) to see him as a failure.

But when he vowed that no one could stop him leaving, Sarah did just that by smacking him over the head with a bar stool! As the locals became aware of the siege, the police were called - but Stephen came to and grabbed Jenny, holding a broken bottle to her throat and emerging from the pub.

Audrey joined the crowd, asking Stephen what he was doing in her usual gentle tone. When Jenny pointed out that his mum was there to witness his threats, Stephen eventually dropped the bottle - only for Peter, who had been searching for Stephen all day, to speed round the corner in his car.

Peter knocked Stephen over, and after a final few breaths, Stephen was pronounced dead as Sally shouted for answers over Tim, and Audrey sobbed over his body. Audrey told the police that she wanted Peter punished.

At the police station, Peter insisted to DS Swain that he only ran Stephen over to stop him from killing Jenny - adding that Tim might well be dead, too. But at that moment, Tim's cab could be seen in the woods, and in the boot, he woke up and screamed Stephen's name.

Will he be found before it's too late?

