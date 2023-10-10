Things get worse for Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), while George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) finally reaches out to Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 16th - 18th October 2023.

4 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Lauren blackmails Ryan and Daisy over cheating scandal

Daisy and Ryan have a fling! ITV

Ryan tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) he's having second thoughts about giving a talk at the STC. But Daniel is confident that Ryan will get a lot out of it, and persuades Ryan to go with him while also asking Daisy to the STC to help ease Ryan's fears.

Ryan is grateful when Daisy offers to give the talk with him about being victims of violent crime, and she later praises his efforts, telling him it's proof he can show his scars from the acid attack and stop stripping off anonymously for cash.

But the next day, Ryan injects himself with more steroids and goes on a walk with Daisy. At the precinct, Ryan is accidentally sprayed with fizzy pop as Max Turner (Paddy Bever) and Gav mess about.

Ryan sees red and pins Gav to the ground, having to be held back from punching him. Daisy is stunned when Ryan breaks down in tears and admits he's been abusing steroids.

Back home, Ryan steels himself and goes live on his fitness account. He removes the filter and announces it's time to stop lying, as he bravely reveals his face to his followers, telling them it's time to be himself again and close his account.

Daisy calls in and praises his bravery, before pecking him gently on his scarred cheek. They then kiss passionately - and one thing leads to another. Daisy feels awful for cheating on Daniel, and they panic when Daniel bangs on Ryan's door...

As the week continues. Lauren quizzes Ryan on Daisy, and he insists they're just mates. Carla suggests that Ryan moves back in with them, and he's thrilled - but soon shocked to discover that Daisy is doing a trial shift at the Bistro.

More like this

Lauren is thrown when Ryan tells her he's moving back in with Carla, wondering how she'll pay the bills. So Lauren reveals she knows that Ryan slept with Daisy, and demands £1,000 for her silence.

Ryan relays this to a stunned Daisy, who promises to come up with the cash. But will Lauren leave it at that?

Coronation Street worked with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

2. The locals reel from recent events as Carla takes action

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid for Coronation Street. ITV

The shockwaves of last week's dramatic events have rocked the locals, and the police are still looking into what's happened. Carla assures everyone she will fight tooth and nail to save the factory, and she plans to fly to Spain in a bid to secure a lucrative deal.

Beth and Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) worry about their wages, while Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) is told that he is losing his job. Can Carla lessen the impact? And what are the other consequences from Stephen's actions?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Ed's money woes worsen

Ryan Russell as Michael Bailey and Trevor Michael Georges as Ed Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV

Ed apologises to daughter Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) for being too distracted to take an interest in her new boyfriend, and offers to take her and Joel (Calum Lill) for lunch to get to know him.

Later, Dee-Dee shows Ed an envelope from a credit card company addressed to the late Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden).

In the café, Ed's card is declined and Joel kindly pays for Ed's coffee with his card, with both men unaware of the other's identity.

At the Bistro for lunch with Dee-Dee and her new boyfriend, Ed is embarrassed to be introduced to Joel, who doesn't mention the previous incident.

Ed covers his embarrassment when Joel pays for lunch. As a downbeat Michael explains he's lost his job, he tells Ed he'll need his investment money back as he has nothing to live on.

When Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) suggests they give Michael a grand each, Ed squirms, knowing he hasn't got it. When Ed tries to give the money to Michael, he refuses. How deep in trouble is Ed after turning back to gambling?

4. George makes Todd an offer

George looks surprised as Paul reveals a secret about Todd in Coronation Street. ITV

Todd winds up George about new assistant Lee, who can't control his emotions, referring to him as "Lurch".

George takes umbrage, and seeing him struggling with his workload, Todd admits to Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) that he feels responsible.

So Paul tells a surprised George that Todd recommended Shuttleworth's for Shelly's (Natalie Amber) funeral, because he said they would do a better job than Rest Easy.

George forces Todd to admit his dissatisfaction with Rest Easy and asks him to come back to Shuttleworth's. Will Todd agree?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.