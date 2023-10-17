Is Courtney Vance (Stephanie Davis) hiding something as Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) makes an effort? And Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) decides on a fresh start with Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 23rd - 25th October 2023.

4 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Ed's gambling gets Michael into serious trouble

Vinta Morgan as Ronnie and Trevor Michael Georges as Ed Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV

Having used Michael's £1,000 investment money to bet on a horse, Ed watches the race on tenterhooks. When the horse wins, gambling addict Ed punches the air in delight. At home, he hides the cash in a bag to keep it under wraps from Michael and Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Bailey).

Unaware of its contents, Michael grabs the bag and heads off to Underworld to try and get his job back. But he's stunned when DS Swain (Vicky Myers) arrives and wants to interview him about the cash Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) stole.

After answering DS Swain's questions, Michael opens the bag and is baffled to find a huge wad of cash! Swain clocks the money and demands to know where it came from, and Ed is horrified to see Michael being taken away in a police car, under suspicion of working with late killer Stephen to defraud Underworld. Will Ed come clean?

As the week continues, Ed is agitated as brother Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) quizzes him about the mate who lent him money. Ronnie suspects Ed has been gambling for longer than he's letting on, and he confronts Ed and demands the truth.

Ed admits to his win on the horses, but swears to be done with gambling. Meanwhile, Joel (Calum Lill) is uneasy when Dee-Dee confides how her dad used to have a gambling problem and it almost split the family up, but adds that it's all in the past.

Ed and Ronnie meet with the potential investor in the Bistro, and the investor is impressed with Ronnie's sales spiel, agreeing to go ahead. But as Ronnie orders champagne, is Ed back on the straight and narrow?

2. Daisy's feelings for Ryan deepen as she warns off Lauren

Will Lauren back down? ITV

Lauren answers her phone and assures the caller she's got their money and will deliver it later. She tells an angry Ryan that she's having a bad time and has to get the money, but a furious Daisy comes into the café and tells Lauren she won't be blackmailed by a worthless brat over her fling with Ryan, and not to expect another penny. Will Lauren back off?

In the Bistro, Daisy is annoyed when a customer stares at Ryan's scars, but Ryan calmly explains he was the victim of an acid attack and Daisy is full of admiration. She praises Ryan for how he's coped with his injuries, and Ryan admits he couldn't have done it without Daisy.

It's clear the pair still have feelings for each other, and Ryan tells Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) he's in love with Daisy and thinks she feels the same. But Debbie advises him to steer clear or he'll end up getting hurt. Will Ryan take her words on board?

Meanwhile, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) tells Daisy he plans to take son Bertie to visit late wife Sinead's (Katie McGlynn) grave on the fourth anniversary since her death, and Daisy is supportive.

When Daniel suggests he could sell his mum's house and buy Elaine Jones's (Paula Wilcox) Redbank flat, Daisy wants to delay moving until she gets a proper job. Daniel is disappointed, but will he find out the truth?

Coronation Street worked with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

3. What's Courtney's game?

Stephanie Davis as Courtney Vance and Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan in Coronation Street. ITV

Aadi apologises to twin Asha (Tanisha Gorey) for their row, and she senses that he's unhappy and suggests they meet at Speed Daal. Aadi tells Asha how miserable Courtney is living in their poky flat, adding that she deserves better.

Asha has an idea, and soon the siblings begin redecorating the precinct flat. Aadi later persuades a reluctant Courtney to join him at the Frescho recruitment day, as with two lots of wages they could afford somewhere better to live.

But as they get ready to leave, Courtney tells Aadi she feels sick and he'll have to go alone. Is she fibbing to get out of securing work, or is she genuinely unwell?

Might Courtney be pregnant, or was Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) right to worry that she's using his son?

4. Sam reaches out to Hope

Hope and Sam are back together. ITV

After dumping Hope for her bad behaviour, next week Sam reaches out to her again. First, he persuades dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) to throw a Halloween party at the Bistro, insisting it's what his late mum Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) would have wanted.

He also wants to invite Hope, and over a milkshake in the café, Sam invites her to the party and suggests they have a fresh start. Hope agrees, and Sam is thrilled. Is young love in the air again?

