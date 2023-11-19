But why won't there be a ninth outing of the show starring Kim Dicken, Colman Domingo and Danay García? And what have the cast said about the series ending?

Read on for everything you need to know about why there won't be another season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Why won't there be Fear the Walking Dead season 9?

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Antonella Rose as Tracy and Kim Dickens as Madison Clark in Fear the Walking Dead Seth F. Johnson/AMC

It was announced in January 2023 that Fear the Walking Dead would be coming to an end, with AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott revealing the news in a statement.

He said: "It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television."

An exact reason was not given for the cancellation at the time, but one of the cast members have since explained the reasoning behind there not being a season 9.

What have the cast said about the ending of Fear the Walking Dead?

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar and Danay Garcia as Luciana in Fear the Walking Dead Seth F. Johnson/AMC

Danay García previously explained, as reported by ComicBook.com: "One of the funniest questions I get asked is, 'What happened to Fear the Walking Dead that it's ending?' Nothing happened. What happened is that we've been on the air for eight seasons, and we felt like it was a really fun run.

"Nothing really happened to Fear. It's just that we've been on the air for quite some time, and it's the time [to end]. I'm just so grateful for everyone that I've crossed paths with."

So it seems that the series's ending is completely natural, marking the end point for the story which has been told.

Which Walking Dead spin-offs are continuing?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

While Fear the Walking Dead won't be returning for another season, and the original Walking Dead series has also come to an end, there are still a number of other spin-offs which are continuing so fans can get their zombie fill.

These include The Walking Dead: Dead City, focussing on the New York based adventures of Maggie and Negan and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds Norman Reedus's character in France.

There's also the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will see the highly anticipated returns of Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne, and another season of anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which is set to be titled More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe.

