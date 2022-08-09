The series takes the form of an anthology, with each new episode featuring a different cast of characters and telling a different story within the world of the Walkers.

Even as The Walking Dead comes to a close, its universe is expanding rapidly with new spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead about to hit screens in the US.

But for fans who want to check out the show in the UK, how can they watch it, and which platform or channel is the series available on?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tales of the Walking Dead in the UK.

How to watch Tales of the Walking in the UK

Olivia Munn as Evie in Tales of the Walking Dead. Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Unfortunately, there isn't a confirmed UK release date or platform for Tales of the Walking Dead just yet, so we may have to wait a little longer until the episodes become available here.

Currently, The Walking Dead series airs on varied platforms in the UK, with The Walking Dead available on Disney Plus and Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond both streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Given this discrepancy, only time will tell which platform Tales of the Walking Dead does eventually go to and when it will become available here.

Where does Tales of the Walking air in the US?

Jessie T Usher as Davon in Tales of the Walking Dead. Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

In the US, Tales of the Walking Dead will start airing from 14th August 2022 on AMC where all of The Walking Dead shows air, with episodes airing weekly over six weeks.

The first two episodes will also air on AMC+ on 14th, with episodes airing a week early on the streaming service after that.

What is Tales of the Walking Dead about?

Samantha Morton as Dee in Tales of the Walking Dead. Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series set in The Walking Dead universe, made up of six episodes which each chart a standalone story.

These will be focused on both new and established characters within the universe, with Samantha Morton reprising her role as Alpha (real name Dee), while new stars include Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell and The Boys' Jessie T Usher.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tales of the Walking Dead trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead right here to get ready for when the series is eventually available in the UK:

Tales of the Walking Dead airs on AMC from 14th August 2022 in the US. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead will return to AMC in the US on Sunday 2nd October and on Star on Disney Plus in the UK on 3rd October 2022.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.