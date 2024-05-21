Davies spoke with RadioTimes.com at the premiere for episodes 1 and 2, Space Babies and The Devil's Chord, where he said that the season will feature "lots of great villains".

He continued: "Episode 4 has got possibly the strangest villain you’ll ever see. You have to come and watch - even in an interview like this, it’s hard to describe. You’ve got to come and watch episode 4 to understand what’s going on."

Doctor Who episode 73 Yards.

Davies also mentioned Indira Varma's character The Duchess as a standout villain in episode 6, Rogue, as well as "great big ugly monsters" that feature in episode 5, Dot and Bubble.

Davies also recently gave some hints as to what fans can expect from the episode when speaking on the Official Doctor Who Podcast.

He said: "This is Welsh folk horror coming up, with an astonishing cast... It's spooky, it's strange, it's genuinely unlike any other episode we've ever done before. We all found ourselves fascinated by making this. We had to test so much and get so much exactly right.

"It's very strange, 73 yards is very significantly important. Pay attention to those scrolls at the beginning and you might wonder what the message means - 'Rest in peace, Mad Jack.'"

The episode's guest cast will include Peaky Blinders' Aneurin Barnard as politician Roger ap Gwilliam, while Siân Phillips will be playing Enid Meadows and Susan Twist will be returning for another role, this time playing "The Hiker".

