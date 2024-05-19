However, speaking on the Official Doctor Who Podcast, showrunner Davies said: "I literally had to go and stand on Swansea Pier and work out exactly what 73 Yards was to make this story work - that'll make sense when you see it.

"This is Welsh folk horror coming up, with an astonishing cast...It's spooky, it's strange, it's genuinely unlike any other episode we've ever done before. We all found ourselves fascinated by making this. We had to test so much and get so much exactly right.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards BBC Studios,James Pardon

"It's very strange, 73 yards is very significantly important. Pay attention to those scrolls at the beginning and you might wonder what the message means - 'Rest in peace, Mad Jack.'"

While many details have been kept under wraps, we have seen a short teaser trailer for the episode and a synopsis has been released: "Landing on the Welsh coast, the Doctor and Ruby embark on the strangest journey of their lives. In a rain-lashed pub, the locals sit in fear of ancient legends coming to life."

The cast list has also revealed Susan Twist's new role as a hiker, as the mystery of her character's identity continues.

The most recent episode, Boom, written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, had fans on the edge of their seats, with audiences praising the tense new episode.

To everyone's surprise, Boom also introduced upcoming season 15 companion Varada Sethu a year earlier than expected, as the character Mundy Flynn.

However, it seems that when she returns, Sethu will be playing a new character entirely.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 25th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

