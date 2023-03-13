The project is dreamt up by a team including the king's ex-wife Priscilla Presley, following Elvis as he is enlisted by a secret government agency known as The Central Bureau to protect the United States from deadly threats.

Following the recent awards success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, we're about to meet a very different version of the music legend in Netflix animated series Agent Elvis.

The series has attracted an A-list cast including Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey in the title role, while Priscilla plays a version of herself who is swept up in his wild adventures.

The regular cast is positively star-studded but the guest list is also formidable, with Succession's Kieran Culkin and Mad Men's Christina Hendricks dropping by in mysterious roles.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Agent Elvis cast.

Matthew McConaughey plays Elvis Presley

Agent Elvis / Matthew McConaughey. Netflix/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is Elvis Presley? Widely regarded as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley is one of the most influential recording artists of all time. This series imagines a sci-fi world in which Elvis is enlisted into a secret government spy programme, which sees him battle evil forces threatening the United States.

What else has Matthew McConaughey been in? McConaughey became an Academy Award winner for his performance in hard-hitting 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club. He is also known for roles in Dazed and Confused, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Magic Mike, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar and The Gentlemen. He also had an acclaimed turn in the first season of HBO crime drama True Detective.

Kaitlin Olson plays CeCe Ryder

CeCe Ryder in Agent Elvis / Kaitlin Olson. Netflix/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who is Cece Ryder? An unpredictable and highly skilled operative who becomes a close associate of Elvis Presley when he joins the same top secret organisation.

What else has Kaitlin Olson been in? Olson rose to fame playing Sweet Dee on the edgy and long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Recently, she led her own comedy series titled The Mick, while she has a supporting role in acclaimed showbiz sitcom Hacks. She also voiced whale shark Destiny in 2016's Finding Dory.

Johnny Knoxville plays Bobby Ray

Bobby Ray in Agent Elvis / Johnny Knoxville. Netflix/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Who is Bobby Ray? Bobby Ray is Elvis's best friend and sidekick. What he lacks in wits he makes up for in loyalty.

What else has Johnny Knoxville been in? Knoxville is best known for his irresponsible antics as part of the Jackass franchise, which he recently returned to for last year's Jackass Forever. His other screen projects include Men in Black II, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hulu's short-lived sitcom Reboot.

Niecy Nash plays Bertie

Bertie in Agent Elvis / Niecy Nash. Netflix/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who is Bertie? Bertie is a mother-figure to Elvis and one of the only people who can effectively challenge him. She plays a big role in managing his chaotic day-to-day life.

What else has Niecy Nash been in? Nash rose to prominence in the comedy genre with projects including Reno 911!, Getting On and Scream Queens, but has also earned acclaim for dramatic work. You may have seen her recently in celebrated miniseries When They See Us, Mrs America and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Tom Kenny plays Scatter

Scatter in Agent Elvis / Tom Kenny. Netflix/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Neflix

Who is Scatter? Scatter is a chimp who once worked for NASA. Now, he's a fellow agent of The Central Bureau, who is often seen puffing on a cigar and is said to have a "trigger happy dark side".

What else has Tom Kenny been in? Kenny will be known to generations of children as the voice of Spongebob Squarepants in the long-running children's animated franchise.

Don Cheadle plays The Commander

The Commander in Agent Elvis / Don Cheadle. Netflix/Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is The Commander? The Commander is head of the TCB, who keeps track of all the organisation's shady operations.

What else has Don Cheadle been in? Cheadle is known for his ongoing role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes (AKA War Machine) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has included appearances in the Iron Man and Avengers films, as well as Disney Plus miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

He will return for upcoming projects Secret Invasion and Armour Wars. Cheadle was highly acclaimed for his performance in factual drama Hotel Rwanda, while he's also known for Showtime comedy-dramas House of Lies and Black Monday.

Priscilla Presley plays Herself

Priscilla Presley in Agent Elvis / Priscilla Presley. Netflix/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Who is Priscilla Presley? Priscilla is Elvis Presley's wife. In the real world, they were married between 1967 and 1973, when they divorced.

What else has Priscilla Presley been in? Presley is known for co-starring in The Naked Gun films opposite Leslie Nielsen. She also had a major role in iconic US soap opera Dallas.

Agent Elvis guest stars

Ego Nwodim plays Zara

Ego Nwodim stars in Agent Elvis. Netflix/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What else has Ego Nwodim been in? Last year, Nwodim appeared in family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, while she is also known for her comedy work on US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Fred Armisen plays Charles Manson

Fred Armisen stars in Agent Elvis. Netflix/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What else has Fred Armisen been in? A big name in American comedy, Armisen is best known for playing a variety of eccentric characters across the likes of 30 Rock, Broad City, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Toast of Tinseltown.

Jason Mantzoukas plays Howard Hughes

Jason Mantzoukas stars in Agent Elvis. Netflix/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

What else has Jason Mantzoukas been in? Mantzoukas is known for his comedy work on hit US sitcoms Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, while he also provides voices on Netflix's Big Mouth, Prime Video's Invincible, and Star Trek: Prodigy. His film credits include the third John Wick film.

Christina Hendricks plays Roxanne Ryder

Christina Hendricks stars in Agent Elvis. Netflix/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

What else has Christina Hendricks been in? Hendricks recently had a celebrated run as Joan Holloway on the period drama Mad Men. Since then, she has had major roles in Tin Star, Good Girls and Toy Story 4, where she voiced Gabby Gabby.

Ed Helms

Ed Helms. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

What else has Ed Helms been in? Helms rose to international fame in the cast of The Hangover movies, where he played 'wolf pack' member Stuart Price. His other credits include Vacation and Ron's Gone Wrong.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What else has Kieran Culkin been in? Culkin is currently starring on the acclaimed satirical drama Succession, where he plays Roman Roy, the twisted son of a media mogul. Previously, he appeared in Fargo season 2 and Scott Pilgrim vs The World.

Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

What else has Simon Pegg been in? Pegg rose to fame starring in acclaimed British comedies, including multiple collaborations with director Edgar Wright – from Spaced to the so-called Cornetto Trilogy, comprised of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. More recently, he has transitioned to blockbuster work in the Mission: Impossible franchise, while he also has a recurring role on Prime Video's The Boys.

Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson. Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD

What else has Craig Robinson been in? Robinson broke out in the cast of The Office (US), where he played warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin. He went on to appear in a number of American comedies including Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, Hot Tub Time Machine and This Is the End.

Tara Strong

Tara Strong. Getty

What else has Tara Strong been in? Strong is a prolific voice actor who has portrayed various comic book characters in animation including Mary Jane Watson, Harley Quinn, Barbara Gordon and X-23. She also played sinister mascot Miss Minutes in the Disney Plus series Loki.

Agent Elvis is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 17th March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.