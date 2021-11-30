The acclaimed animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong is now available in cinemas, but naturally many fans are wondering when they’ll be able to watch the movie from the comfort of their own homes on Disney Plus.

There’s good news for fans – Ron’s Gone Wrong is set to arrive on streaming platforms next month, just in time for Christmas.

Coming to our screens courtesy of brand new studio Locksmith Animation, the film centres around a defective robot with a mind of its own, and explores how artificial intelligence is impacting children’s real-life relationships.

Directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine, the film stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Thomas Barbusca, Kylie Cantrall, Marcus Scribner and Ricardo Hurtado.

Talking about voicing the titular character Ron the robot, Galifianakis (The Hangover) told Sky News: “They didn’t want me to go too expressive because it just hasn’t been programmed that way yet. So it was tricky – I mean, not too tricky, but it’s one of those things that it took me a while to figure out.

“One of the producers, writers, directors would say, ‘Hey, that’s a little too human’, which is, by the way, a direction I’ve never gotten!”

But when will Ron’s Gone Wrong be out on Disney Plus, HBO Max and DVD? Read on for all the latest Ron’s Gone Wrong streaming information.

When is Ron’s Gone Wrong released on Disney Plus?

Ron’s Gone Wrong will make its way to Disney Plus and HBO Max on 15th December 2021.

The film landed in cinemas in October 2021, and is set to premiere on the two streaming services on the same day.

Ron’s Gone Wrong will be available free of charge to subscribers of Disney Plus and HBO Max.

The unusual shared release date is part of an agreement between WarnerMedia and Disney that will see both media companies share co-exclusive rights to the films through the 2022 release year, according to Variety.

In the meantime, an array of other films and TV series have been released in November 2021 on Disney Plus in honour of its second anniversary.

The month has seen a variety of content released including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the streaming debuts of Jungle Cruise, Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone and the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary and Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-nominated thriller Black Swan have also become available on the platform.

Where else can I watch Ron’s Gone Wrong?

Fans will also be to rent or buy the film in digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV from 15th December 2021.

Ron’s Gone Wrong DVD release date

Ron’s Gone Wrong is heading for release on DVD on 7th December 2021, meaning fans can get their hands on one just in time for Christmas.

Fans will also be pleased to hear that the movie is already available to pre-order ahead of its release on DVD, Blue-ray and 4K UHD.

A standard Blu-ray costs £14.99 and a DVD just £9.99 from Zavvi and HMV.

What is Ron’s Gone Wrong about?

Ron’s Gone Wrong centres on a boy whose life is turned upside down when he gets a malfunctioning robot.

“In Ron’s Gone Wrong, things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his ‘best friend out of the box’,” reads the official synopsis.

“In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”

Ron's Gone Wrong is set to arrive on Disney Plus and HBO Max on 15th December 2021.