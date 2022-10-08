How to watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – is it streaming?

Starring popstar Shawn Mendes, Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, the movie explores the unconventional friendship between a schoolboy and his singing crocodile friend in New York City.

Calling all fans of Bernard Waber's beloved children's book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: it's been adapted into a live-action animated musical, which is arriving in cinemas very soon.

When the Primm family move to New York, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new surroundings. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle (voiced by Mendes), a singing saltwater crocodile living in the attic of his new home.

However, Lyle's existence is threatened by an evil neighbour Mr Grumps (Brett Gelman), forcing the Primms to band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P Valenti (Bardem) "to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places", according to the film's official synopsis.

Wu stars as Mrs Primm while Scoot McNairy plays husband Mr Joseph Primm. Josh is played by Winslow Fegley.

The movie is directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, which marks their fifth feature film together, with the pair having also helmed Blades of Glory, The Switch and Office Christmas Party.

Here's where you can watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile...

How to watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will be released exclusively in UK cinemas on Friday 14th October.

However, there are also previews the previous weekend, meaning you can watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in select cinemas on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October.

It was originally set for a summer release but it was pushed back to autumn.

The cast including Mendes, McNairy, Wu and Bardem recently attended the film's World premiere in New York.

Will Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile be available to stream online?

There's still no word on when the film will be available on a streaming platform following its theatrical release, so for now you'll have to head to your local cinema if you want to watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

When is the Lyle, Lyle Crocodile DVD and Blu-ray release date?

For those who still like to purchase their favourite films on physical media, they'll have to wait until 16th January, 2023. Blu-ray will be available the same day as the DVD release.

DVD releases are traditionally released around 12-16 weeks after the theatrical premiere.

