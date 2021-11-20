Tilly Ramsay earns perfect Strictly score after twice competing in dance-off
It wouldn’t be a series of Strictly Come Dancing without some unexpected twists and turns and Tilly Ramsay’s journey has certainly been one nobody could have predicted.
For the last two weeks, the chef and TikTok star has had to fight for her place in the competition, facing off against Adam Peaty in Week Seven and Sara Davies in Week Eight.
This week, however, Tilly and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin ended up top of the Strictly leaderboard after performing a Couple’s Choice routine to Revolting Children from Matilda as part of Musicals Week.
Not only that, but she earned a perfect score of 40, with all four judges – including guest judge Cynthia Erivo, filling in for an absent Craig Revel Horwood – awarding the pair 10 points.
Tilly and Nikita’s stiffest competition came fromAJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, who earned the second place spot on the leaderboard after earning 38 points – the highest-scored waltz of the series – after performing to Edelweiss from The Sound of Music.
Joint bottom this week were Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – who performed the Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain – and Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – who performed a Couple’s Choice dance to On My Own from Les Misérables.
It wasn’t all bad news for Tom, though, with the McFly star receiving a surprise message of support from none other than Russell Crowe, who played Javert in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables.
Less than 24 hours to go till we find out how the public voted and who’ll be dancing again to save their place in the competition. After that performance, surely not Tilly?
