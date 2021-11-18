Doctor Who and Strictly among shows joining BBC 100 celebrations

The BBC has outlined plans for its 100th anniversary, which include specials for Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who and Top Gear, as well as several brand new projects and the return of BBC Three as a broadcast channel.

No details have been released just yet regarding how the BBC’s best-loved shows will mark the broadcaster’s 100 years in service, but it’s understood that MasterChef, The Apprentice and Antiques Roadshow will also be celebrating “in their own unique way”.

In addition, a selection of programmes have been commissioned delving into the history and legacy of the BBC, including a new Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse collaboration titled The Love Box in Your Living Room.

The comedy special stars the duo as brothers ‘Adam Adamant Curtis’ and ‘Richard Dimbleby Curtis’, who will be taking a light-hearted look at the “socio-litical history of the British and their BBC”, mixing real footage with original skits. The programme has been commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Those looking for a more sincere overview of the organisation’s past will also be well catered for, with broadcaster David Dimbleby presenting a three-part series chronicling the impact of the BBC in recent decades, including earth-shattering political and cultural moments. The docuseries will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Looking back even further is filmmaker John Bridcut, who will be examining the BBC’s first 50 years (1922-1972) in two feature-length documentaries for BBC Two and iPlayer, including “extraordinary” material from the archive and testimony collated over several years.

There will be anniversary material for younger viewers too courtesy of CBBC’s Horrible Histories: BBC’s Big Birthday Bonanza, which will take a comical – and educational – look at the broadcaster, featuring the programme’s trademark skits. You can expect to see the Queen’s coronation, the launch of BBC Two and the creation of Doctor Who targeted, among many other landmark moments.

If that gets you feeling nostalgic for the children’s programmes of your youth, then join Blue Peter alum Konnie Huq for hour-long special Here’s One I Made Earlier (working title), which will chart the history of kids’ television with an array of nostalgic highlights from the past 100 years – with famous faces on hand to discuss the ways in which the genre has helped our society to progress.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: “Our centenary year will be a huge treat for audiences of all ages from massive sporting events, comedy, entertainment, drama, arts and music, to documentaries assessing all aspects of the BBC’s history.

“BBC 100 will celebrate and reflect on the unique role the BBC plays in the lives of audiences across the UK as our much cherished national broadcaster from its creation right up to the present day.”

On top of everything else, next year will also see the BBC broadcast the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Women’s Euros, the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and Frozen Planet II, as well as seeing the return of BBC Three as a broadcast channel.

Meanwhile, on the airwaves, BBC Radio 3’s The Sonic Century will explore the impact of 100 years of radio, while Radio 4’s scripted drama The Battle of Savoy Hill will depict a pivotal moment in the career of the BBC’s first Director of Talks, Hilda Matheson, as she worked to shape the landscape of talk radio.

2021 will also see a welcome return for BBC live events, including Radio 1’s Big Weekend, 6 Music Festival and Radio 2 Live, following pandemic-induced breaks.

