Strictly Come Dancing is back again this weekend, and after last week's Movie Week's greatness – and Tameka's shock departure – we have another round of Strictly dances to look forward to.

The BBC has released Saturday's song and dance list, and it looks like a cracker. We certainly can't wait to see Ed Balls taking on Holding Out for a Hero – Twitter meltdown 100% guaranteed.

  • Anastacia and Brendan will be dancing the Rumba to 'The Way We Were' by Barbra Streisand
  • Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Foxtrot to 'I Really Like You' by Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Rumba to 'Careless Whisper' by George Michael
  • Danny and Oti will be dancing the Quickstep to 'I Won't Dance' by Fred Astaire
  • Ed and Katya will be dancing the Paso Doble to 'Holding Out For a Hero' by Bonnie Tyler
  • Greg and Natalie will be dancing the Salsa to 'Wrapped Up' by Olly Murs
  • Judge Rinder and Oksana will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to 'Boom Bang a Bang' by Lulu
  • Laura and Giovanni will be dancing the Quickstep to 'Ballroom Blitz' by The Sweet
  • Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Charleston to 'Won't You Charleston With Me' from The Boy Friend
  • Louise and Kevin will be dancing the Foxtrot to 'Tears Dry On Their Own' by Amy Winehouse
  • Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Charleston to 'Minnie the Mermaid' by Firehouse Five Plus Two
  • Ore and Joanne will be dancing the Jive to 'Runaway Baby' by Bruno Mars

Catch all the action on BBC1 from 6.30pm Saturday 15 October.

