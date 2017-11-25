Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Brendan Cole

Age: 41

Advertisement

Born: Christchurch, New Zealand

Twitter: @BrendanCole

Instagram: brendancoleinsta

Strictly wins: 1. Brendan was the first ever winner with partner Natasha Kaplinsky in the first series.

More like this

Which Strictly celebrity has Brendan been paired with? Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Brendan Cole?

Brendan specialises is Latin American. He and his former partner Camilla Dallerup have been both the New Zealand and Asian Open professional champions and were semi-finalists at the International, UK Open, British Open and World Championships.

Brendan has appeared on every series of Strictly and was a judge on the show in New Zealand from 2005 - 2009, there running under the Dancing With The Stars title. Unafraid to voice his opinions, Brendan has clashed with the judges over decisions over the years.

As well as his own partnerships - including Kelly Brook, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Lisa Snowdon - Brendan danced with Holly Valance and Anita Dobson in 2011 when their own pros were injured.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals

Janette Manrara

Oti Mabuse

Karen Clifton

Advertisement

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Chloe Hewitt

Aljaz Skorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

AJ Pritchard

Gorka Marquez

Pasha Kovalev

Kevin Clifton

Brendan Cole

Anton Du Beke

Neil Jones

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement