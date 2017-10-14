Strictly Come Dancing is back, and as well as a brand new line-up of celebrities there are a few new recruits among the Strictly professionals too.

But don't worry, longstanding Strictly servants like Brendan Cole, Anton Du Beke, Karen Clifton and more are back to dance another year.

Find out more about all the Strictly professional dancers competing this year by clicking on the photos below.

Janette Manrara

Oti Mabuse

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Chloe Hewitt

Aljaz Skorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

AJ Pritchard

Gorka Marquez

Pasha Kovalev

Kevin Clifton

Brendan Cole

Anton Du Beke

Neil Jones

Last updated Saturday 9th September

