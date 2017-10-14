Strictly Come Dancing 2017: meet the professionals
Find out more about all the new and returning Strictly pro dancers competing in this year's competition
Published: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 6:17 pm
Strictly Come Dancing is back, and as well as a brand new line-up of celebrities there are a few new recruits among the Strictly professionals too.
Advertisement
But don't worry, longstanding Strictly servants like Brendan Cole, Anton Du Beke, Karen Clifton and more are back to dance another year.
Find out more about all the Strictly professional dancers competing this year by clicking on the photos below.
Janette Manrara
Oti Mabuse
Karen Clifton
Katya Jones
Dianne Buswell
Nadiya Bychkova
Amy Dowden
Chloe Hewitt
Aljaz Skorjanec
Giovanni Pernice
AJ Pritchard
Gorka Marquez
Pasha Kovalev
Kevin Clifton
Brendan Cole
Anton Du Beke
Neil Jones
Advertisement
Last updated Saturday 9th September
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement