Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Chloe Hewitt

Age: 22

From: Chester

Twitter: @HewittChloe

Instagram: chloehewitt27

Strictly Wins: 0. She hasn't had the chance to compete, yet!

Which Strictly celebrity has Chloe been paired with? No-one. For the second year running, Chloe won't be paired up with a celebrity. Instead, she'll contribute to BBC2's It Takes Two, and be on hand to step in for any potentially-injured pros.

Who is Chloe Hewitt?

Hewitt got into dancing aged just 7 after spotting an advert for lessons at a friend's birthday party. She dances professionally with fellow Strictly pro AJ Pritchard. The pair have racked up trophies including British Open Youth Latin Champions, National Youth Latin Champions and European Open Youth Latin Champions, as well as appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013. The duo reached the semi-finals.

