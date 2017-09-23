Despite not competing on the 2017 show, Neil and Chloe were today revealed as being contributors to the daily spin-off show, joining Zoe Ball on the sofa alongside former Strictly pro Ian Waite. They will also be on standby to step in for injured pros if necessary.

A source close to the show said that the pair will "still play a big part in the show" and will both feature in all of the professional routines during the series.

Chloe's professional dance partner is AJ Pritchard, who is again competing on the show this year after making it to the semi-finals with Claudia Fragapane last series. Meanwhile Neil's dance partner (and wife!) Katya Jones is also part of the professional line-up. Last year, she was partnered with Ed Balls.

Although not starring in the main show, the door is still open on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas and Children in Need specials, and Neil and Chloe could find themselves partnered with a celebrity for those one-off episodes.

Viewers will only find out the celebrity and professional dancer pairings during the launch show on Saturday 9th September, although the pre-recorded programme was actually filmed at Elstree Studios on Tuesday 5th September.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday 9th September at 7pm on BBC1