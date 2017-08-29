The four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – made a spectacular entrance in front of the cameras ahead of the first show on Saturday 9th September.

New judge Shirley looks like she's hit it off with fellow judge Bruno, if these red carpet dance moves are anything to go by.

Familiar faces Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were also back and beaming ahead of series 15.

While the class of 2017 had a first chance to put on their Strictly finery and strike a pose for the cameras. Comedian Susan Calman, JLS star Aston Merrygold and showbiz and magic star Debbie McGee arrived together.

While the Reverend Richard Coles was enjoying the attention of Strictly's female professionals.

Comedian and presenter Brian Conley gave Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson a gentlemanly lift.

The Saturdays singer Mollie King is an early favourite to win.

Strictly professional couple Karen and Kevin Clifton were back for more, although Kevin's sister Joanne won't be returning for the new series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 will return on Saturday 9th September