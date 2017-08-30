This year's batch of celebrity contestants will walk the red carpet and make a grand entrance into the Strictly ballroom where they will endure the most nail-biting moment of the launch episode: each celeb will be paired up with their professional partner.

In this pre-recorded episode ahead of the live shows, we'll also see a special performance from reigning champions Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton. We will also get to see this year's dancers in action, with the celebs and the pros taking to the dance floor for a "spectacular group number".

Two special musical performances will come from Shania Twain and Avicii ft. Rita Ora.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the show, with new head judge Shirley Ballas in action alongside Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

The BBC has also promised a "special heartfelt tribute" to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth as part of the launch show.

When do the Strictly Come Dancing live shows begin?

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Reverend Richard Coles and Charlotte Hawkins (Getty)

The first live show will take place on Saturday 23rd September, and the ballot is open until 7th September if you want to be in the audience.

This year's Blackpool Week will take place on Saturday 18th November.

The Strictly final this year will be on Saturday 16th December.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

For the first time in five years, the Strictly Come Dancing panel of judges is going to look a little different.

Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will all be returning for series 15, but there will be one face missing from the panel. Head Judge Len Goodman retired from the show following the last series, and after wide speculation, his replacement was confirmed as ballroom legend Shirley Ballas.

Who's presenting Strictly Come Dancing?

As ever, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to host the biggest show on TV.

Who are the celebrities confirmed for Strictly 2017?

After two weeks of announcements, we finally discovered our complete line-up of 15 celebrities, including the Rev. Richard Coles, former Saturdays singer Mollie King and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke. You can read the full list of confirmed Strictly stars here.

Will there be a tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth?

Absolutely. Strictly will pay tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth during the launch show.

The executive producer of the BBC1 show announced that there will be a "heart-felt performance" from the professional dancers to celebrate the former Strictly presenter, who passed away aged 89 on 18th August.

Louise Rainbow said: "The thoughts of everyone here at Strictly are still very much with Sir Bruce’s family. Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heart-felt performance from our Strictly professional dancers. We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 9th September