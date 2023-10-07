Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all awarded the couple with 8s, while the 10 came from Shirley Ballas, who exclaimed: "Eddie when you do something well it needs rewarding. This was slick; it had style; it was edgy; it was entertaining; and you found your groove. I absolutely loved it”.

Motsi heaped Eddie with praise, saying "the music you have in your body is absolutely incredible", while Anton called the performance "magical".

Craig was also effusive, adding: "I love couples choice because you can get the celebrity to work to their strength. And this is your strength."

The whopping score places Eddie and Karen second on the leaderboard, behind Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, who danced the Charleston to a song from musical Damn Yankees and earned a score of 35.

Anton Du Beke called their performance "brilliant" and "magical", describing it as “the best number I’ve seen on the whole series yet."

Other strong scores tonight came from Bobby Brazier and Diane Buswell with 32 points, their highest score to date, and Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola with 33.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6:20pm on Saturday 7th October 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

