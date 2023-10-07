And during the episode, professional dancer Amy made an appearance to read the show’s voting terms and conditions between dances.

Speaking to Claudia, Amy said: “I’m doing really well! I’m over halfway through treatment through chemo and I cannot wait to be back with you all permanently.”

The Welsh ballroom and Latin American dancer joined the series in 2017 and famously reached the final in 2019 alongside television presenter Karim Zeroual.

Unfortunately, she was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after receiving a grade three breast cancer diagnosis in May, for which she has been receiving treatment in recent months.

The professional recently said she is cautiously hoping to be working again in the foreseeable future, telling the Daily Mirror: "I dream every night of being back on the dance floor. But I don’t want to set myself up for disappointment."

Strictly fans watching the show were thrilled to see Amy make an appearance, with one tweeting: "Ladies and gentlemen. Amy Dowden. That’s it. That’s the tweet."

Another added: "This made me emotional #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly," while a third said: "Seriously. How beautiful a moment was that Bless Amy Dowden."

Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 7th October at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 8th October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.