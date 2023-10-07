Anton Du Beke called the Movie Week performance "brilliant" and "magical", telling them: "I have to tell you this. That is the best number I’ve seen on the whole series yet."

He continued: "It’s everything I love as a dancer. If I want to watch a dance it’s exactly how I want it to be performed. It’s clean as a whistle, you’ve got springs in your shoes, and you’re all sort of bouncy and I love that.

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas called the performance "phenomenal", telling the pair: "I love the trust that you have with each other."

Motsi Mabuse was also effusive, calling the routine "perfect" and adding: "Guys fantastic. Really really good work".

Craig Revel Horwood also thought the performance was "absolutely brilliant", but had some criticism for Angela, telling her: "I would have liked to have seen a little bit more back extension."

Angela's score of 35 marks her best score to date and takes her and Carlos to the top of the leaderboard.

