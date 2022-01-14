The Apprentice eliminated candidate reveals who he thinks could win
The former contestant noticed these two contestants during their time on the show.
We might only be on Week Two of The Apprentice, but a few of the The Apprentice 2022 candidates are already standing out.
Following his elimination on Thursday 13th January, Conor Gilsenan revealed who he thinks he could win the 16th series – and two of the girls, Kathryn Louise Burn and Amy Anzel, were his top contenders for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the sales executive said: “I think the girls are very strong. I got to know them like super briefly, but I got to know some of the girls on that day off. I remember Kathryn and Amy saying that they had businesses that were up and running and were doing quite well. They spoke well and they both were in leadership positions on both tasks.”
When it comes to the guys, Alex Short and Nick Showering, were the two who stood out to Conor, who was the second contestant to leave The Apprentice 2022.
However, he worries they might not be “abrasive” enough for the series.
He said: “I really enjoyed working with with Alex and Nick. I thought they were both really smart guys, but I would worry about the fact that they’re they’re quite similar to me and they’re not confrontational or abrasive enough for that process, because it really is like a dog eat dog world.
“And I don’t know them that well, but I don’t get the impression that they do that. So we’ll just have to wait and see!”
