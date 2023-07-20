Elsewhere, things got serious between Ty and Ella Thomas, as they said those three little words to each other in a very cute way.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023? Episode 45 recap

The saved Love Island 2023 contestants started getting ready for a night in the villa, as they waited for Whitney and Lochan to return.

Following a toast, Whitney and Lochan entered the villa, with Mitch and Ella following behind them. They then revealed that Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank were dumped immediately, but they had to decide who to send home out of Ouzy and Kady, and Ella B and Mitch.

As they sat around the fire pit, Tyrique admitted that he didn't envy them, but he didn't think they'd made the right decision. This didn't go down well with Mitch, especially as his ex Abi appeared to be in agreement.

The girls then went for a chat, during which Abi and some of the others pointed out that they expected to see Ouzy and Kady back as they were the "strongest" couple. Abi then said that Mitch had revealed multiple times that he didn't see a future outside the villa with Ella B.

After the group conversation, Ella B pulled Abi for a chat to discuss her comments. Abi repeated that Mitch had said in his own words that it wouldn't work on the outside with Ella.

Having heard this, Mitch piped up and called Abi "obsessed" while denying he said that. He asked her to "roll the tapes, babe" implying that she was lying. Unbeknownst to Ella B, he did say that he could see a future with Abi, rather than her.

Ella Barnes on Love Island. ITV

Scott then came over to defuse the situation, and left with his girl.

The next day, Zachariah Noble had some grafting to do after kissing Kady during the game, and then laughing about it when Molly Marsh pulled him up.

He offered Molly a drink and told her he'd speak to her later because she said she wanted space. Molly said she didn't really want space and was ready to talk now, but he just walked off.

That evening, Tyrique had something he wanted to say to Ella. With the help of Sammy Root and Zach, he prepared some chocolate-covered strawberries and put two bean bags at the front of the villa. He then asked Ella to follow him outside.

The pair then sat down and he expressed his admiration for her, before telling her: "I do love you." Ella said that she felt exactly the same, and said the three words back to him.

They returned to the villa to lots of cheers from the Islanders.

With the final looming, do we now have one official couple at least?

